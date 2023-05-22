Beyoncé prepared for her Edinburgh performance with a huge meal at the city’s local Nando’s

Beyoncé racked up a bill of nearly £2,000 at Nando’s for her team at her Edinbugh concert, where the pop icon performed a 33-song setlist at Murrayfield.

The award winning singer is currently in the middle of a huge worldwide Renaissance tour which has attracted a sell-out crowd in a number of major cities including Cardiff, Edinburgh, London and Sunderland.

Queen Bey is arguably one of the generation's most well-known and recognisable pop stars and her Nando's order was certainly one fit for royalty, as she treated herself and her crew to a huge meal ahead of her gig in Murrayfield, Scotland.

Due to the number of songs, Beyoncé is touring with a support act and her set lasts in excess of three hours. But what did Beyoncé order from the fast food chain and how much did she spend after her concert in Edinburgh? Here is everything you need to know.

What did Beyoncé order at Nando’s?

Beyoncé performed in Edinburgh on Saturday 20 May as she continued the UK leg of her worldwide Renaissance Tour. Throughout the tour she has treated fans to a blockbuster setlist of 31 songs and she prepared for the Edinburgh concert in style by spending a staggering £1,809 at Nando’s.

The singer showed that she was Crazy In Love with the South African restaurant and the receipt shows that the order consisted of 50 sunset burgers, 60 chicken pittas, 20 beanie burgers and 10 chicken wings.

Beyoncé spent nearly £2000 at Nandos. (Getty Images)

The pop icon mainly appeared to opt for medium spice according to the receipt, although some of her items did feature lemon and herb spice.

Music stars often keep their identity under the radar by using a fake name, but the superstar’s team used her actual name when taking the order.

A number of fans who attended the show at Murrayfield spotted the order on the screen while visiting the restaurant. One user tweeted: “Beyoncé’s team using her actual name to order food is SO UNSERIOUS.”

Another added: “Beyoncé going for a cheeky Nando’s is sending me.”

A third posted: “Beyoncé is living my dream life.”

What is it with Beyoncé at Nando's?

The singer’s huge Nando’s order has gone viral on social media, but it is not the only time that the singer has racked up an expensive bill in the South African restaurant.

Beyoncé also racked up the Bills, Bills, Bills after her performance at the V Festival in August 2013 and the former Destiny’s Child singer spent almost £1,500 at an Essex branch of Nando’s.