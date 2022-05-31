The Queen acceded to the throne in 1952, following the death of her father, King George VI

However, those among us with a knowledge of history or the royals may be left somewhat confused as to why the celebrations are being held in June and not when the Queen originally began her reign in 1952 .

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what you need to know about the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and why it’s being held in June.

When is the actual day of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

It may come as a surprise to some, but the Queen has actually already surpassed her Platinum Jubilee - she did so back in February.

Queen Elizabeth II officially started her reign on 6 February 1952 to be exact which this year fell on a Sunday.

Picture taken on February 7, 1952 showing the Queen Elizabeth II at London (Photo by -/INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP via Getty Images)

She was 25 years old when she acceded to the throne, following the death of her father, King George VI.

The King’s death came after a prolonged period of illness and, in the Royal Estate at Sandringham, he passed away in his sleep.

The Queen was actually in Kenya at the time of her fathers passing and subsequently became the first Sovereign to accede whilst abroad in over 200 years.

Why is it being marked in June?

The reason that the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is celebrated in June, the same with her other Jubilee’s that she has celebrated over her 70 year reign, is because the Queen, understandably, does not wish to celebrate the milestone on a date which also shares her father’s death.

(From R to L) The Princess Alexandra of Kent, the Prince Michael of Kent, the Duchess of Kent, the Princess Margaret, the Duke of Gloucester, the Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, The Queen Mum, the young Duke of Kent, the Princess Royal, the Duchess of Gloucester, the Prince William of Gloucester and the prince Richard of Gloucester, on the Queen’s Coronation’s day, in Buckingham Palace on June 2, 1953 (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Hosting celebrations in June instead also coincides with when the Queen was crowned. She was not crowned until 2 June 1953, which was almost 18 months after she already became Queen, to allow for a period of mourning to pass.

The Royal Family explains: “The Coronation of the new Sovereign follows some months after his or her accession, following a period of mourning and as a result of the enormous amount of preparation required to organise the ceremony.”

What’s planned for the Platinum Jubilee?

A huge host of events have been planned to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, including an extra bank holiday .

The May Day bank holiday weekend will be shifted to Thursday 2 June, with an additional bank holiday on Friday 3 June to introduce a four day weekend in order to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

On Thursday 2 June, the Queen’s birthday parade , also known as Trooping the Colour, will be held, with over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians coming together in the traditional parade to mark the Queen’s official birthday.

Members of The King’s Troop Royal Artillery lead the parade down the Mall back to Buckingham Palace after the Queen’s Birthday Parade (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Also on the Thursday, over 1,500 beacons will be lit throughout the UK, Channel Islands , Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, as is tradition to mark events like Royal Jubilees , weddings and Coronations .

On Friday a service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral.

On Saturday 4 June, the Queen will attend the Derby at Epsom Downs, alongside members of the royal family. The BBC will also broadcast the Platinum Party at the Palace which will see some of the biggest names in the world of entertainment come together to celebrate the Queen’s seven decades on the throne.

(Graphic: NationalWorld/Mark Hall)

Finally, on Sunday 5 June, members of the public are encouraged to take part in The Big Jubilee Lunch, where communities celebrate their connections and get to know each other a bit better, in the spirit of fun and friendship.

Also taking place on Sunday 5 June to wrap up the Platinum Jubilee celebrations is the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

A pageant of over 5,000 people from across the UK and the Commonwealth will take place against the backdrop of Buckingham Palace, and the surrounding streets.

Queen Elizabeth II visits The Chelsea Flower Show 2022 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 23, 2022 in London, England (Photo by James Whatling - WPA Pool/Getty Images)