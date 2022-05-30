The Queen’s former chef Darren McGrady said she had afternoon tea ‘wherever she was in the world’

The Queen will be celebrating her platinum jubilee this week, with events to mark the occasion taking place throughout the UK.

The 96-year-old British monarch, who has reigned for 70 years has kept herself busy with plenty of hobbies.

Here is everything you need to know about the Queen’s favourite hobbies, including her food and music taste.

What does the Queen like to eat?

The Queen has some of the world’s finest chefs at her disposal.

The Queen has been called a ‘chocoholic’ by her former chef (Pic: Getty Images)

According to her former chef, Darren McGrady the Queen ate five small meals a day which included: breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner.

On YouTube, McGrady explained: “She’d always have afternoon tea wherever she was in the world.”

He said that her favourite food was: “Morecambe Bay potted shrimp on toast” adding in an interview with Hello Magazine that she “is absolutely a chocoholic.”

What music does the Queen listen to?

According to Classic FM, the Queen is fond of classical music, Vera Lynn and traditional hymns.

A selection of her favourite songs were performed to honour her 90th birthday, with pieces including: Melodies by Vera Lynn and Fred Astaire and traditional hymns Praise, My Soul The King Of Heaven and The Lord is My Shepherd.

What is the Queen’s favourite hobby?

Horse riding is the Queen’s favourite hobby, with the monarch often featuring in pictures with her favourite horses.

The Queen reacts to her horse Carlton House coming in third in the Epsom Derby in 2011 (Pic: Getty Images)

The Queen started riding horses at the age of three and has since gone on to both own and breed racing horses.

She passed her love of horses onto her daughter, Princess Anne who went on to compete in an equestrian event at the 1967 Montreal Olympics, riding the Queen’s horse, Goodwill.

According to Paddy Power, the Queen’s race horses have won over 1,600 races, winning all awards in the British classics, except the prestigious Grand National.

Does the Queen still go horse riding?

According to The Sun, the Queen has not been able to go horse riding since her 2021 summer holiday in Balmoral.

A source said that whilst riding: “She was in quite a bit of discomfort.”

They added: "She adores riding and it has been part of her ritual for most of her life.

"She has been extremely disappointed not to go riding since the beginning of September.”

The Queen’s health has caused concern after missing a string of events since winter 2021, including the Global Investment Summit and COP26 summit in Glasgow.

There have been fears that the Queen will be unable to attend some of her jubilee events, with the Queen cancelling the Epsom Derby due to recommendations she pace herself.

The event will instead be attended by her daughter Princess Anne.

What are some of the Queen’s other hobbies?

The Queen has many more hobbies that have kept her busy during her 70 year reign.

Her other hobbies include:

Dancing

The Queen is an avid dancer, who used to put on an annual ball at her royal residence in Balmoral.

Known as Ghillies Balls, neighbours, staff and friends are invited to take part in the traditional Scottish country dance.

The last ball was held in 2018 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gardening

The Queen attends the Chelsea Flower Show every year and is reported to enjoy gardening in her spare time.

Stamp Collecting

The Queen has an impressive stamp collection that fills 300 albums and has an estimated value of £2 million.