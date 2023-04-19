Bayern Munich will host Manchester City for the return leg in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final with the Premier League side 3-0 up

Pep Guardiola will prepare to return to his old stomping ground when he leads Manchester City out against Bayern Munich in Germany. The Blues will come into this match off the back of a convincing 3-1 win at home to Leicester on Saturday.

Erling Haaland was once again denied a hat-trick when his coach, Pep Guardiola, brought him off the pitch at half-time against the Foxes. The Norwegian superstar has 47 goals from his 40 appearances this year, and is just one goal away from drawing level with Ruud van Nistelrooy’s record for the most Champions League goals in a single campaign by a Premier League.

However, one of the other main talking points ahead of this fixture comes from the Bayern camp. Following the dramatic action on the field last week, Sadio Mane allegedly striked his teammate and fellow striker Leroy Sane in the face after the final whistle. The Star of the South’s camp has endured a chaotic period of change and as they see their chances of both domestic and European glory begin to slip away, Bayern could end the season with just the DFL-Supercup to their name.

Here is all you need to know as Bayern prepare to host Man City...

When is Bayern Munich vs Man City?

The two clubs will come face-to-face once again later tonight, Wednesday 19 April 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST. Bayern’s Allianz Arena will host the fixture.

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his 11th UCL goal of the season against Bayern

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Man City

Coverage of this Champions League match will be on BT Sport with the action shown on BT Sport 1. Coverage will start at 7pm and fans can tune into a monthly pass with BT Sport from £29.99/month. The fixture will also be available to live stream through the BT Sport app and website. For those unable to watch on TV, BBC Radio 5 Live will have coverage of the match, as will talkSport Radio.

Head to Head

In the UEFA Champions League, the two sides have met on seven occasions with Manchester City coming away with the win four times. Their first meeting was in the 2011/12 season where Bayern beat City 2-0 at home before City reversed their fortune with a 2-0 win at the Etihad. Both sides have won at the opposition’s ground but last week’s 3-0 win at the Etihad will put Pep Guardiola’s team in good stead to reach the final four of the UCL competition.

In their last six fixtures, however, Guardiola’s side have the upper hand with six wins while Thomas Tuchel’s squad have endured two wins, three losses and one draw.

Team News

Despite alleged reports of Sadio Mane leaving his teammate, Leroy Sane, with a swollen lip from a punch, the Senegalese international will return to the squad for the second leg. Long-term absentees, Manuel Neuer (leg) and Lucas Hernandez (ACL) will continue to be out as will the youngsters of Paul Wanner (jaw) and Gabriel Marusic (ACL).

Bayern striker Eric Maxim Choup-Moting is, however, back in training following a knee injury but it remains to be seen if he will be given the green light to start the second leg.

