What TV channel is Everton vs Brentford on? How to watch, highlights and team news

Here are all the TV details ahead of Everton vs Brentford this weekend.

Everton can boost their chances of Premier League football next season tonight as they host Brentford.

The Toffees are two points above the relegation zone with three games remaining and their position in the top flight could look a lot more comfortable if they are to claim all three points tonight.

However, the Bees have impressed in their first season in the Premier League and have suffered only one defeat in their last six matches.

The two clubs have shared the spoils in recent meetings, with Brentford taking all three points in the reverse league fixture, while Frank Lampard’s side claimed a 4-1 victory in the FA Cup earlier this year.

Ahead of the Premier League clash, we have rounded up the TV details so you can tune in...

When is Everton v Brentford?

Everton v Brentford will take place at Goodison Park on Sunday 15 May.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:30pm.

Is Everton v Brentford on TV?

Everton v Brentford will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Coverage will begin at 4pm on both channels and will end at 7:30pm.

Highlights

Sky Sports will post clips of the game on their social media during the game.

Extended highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC1 at 10:30pm on Sunday night.

The clubs will also post their own highlights on their YouTube channel the following day.

Team news

Fabian Delph was forced off with an injury against Watford and the extent of the damage is currently unclear.

Andros Townsend, Yerry Mina and Nathan Patterson are all definitely out of contention, while Donny van de Beek and Ben Godfrey’s availability will go down to the wire.