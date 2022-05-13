Here are all the TV details ahead of West Ham vs Manchester City.

Manchester City travel to the capital this weekend as they face West Ham in their penultimate game of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s side are sat in the driving seat going into the final two matches of the Premier League campaign, but will need to keep up their unbeaten run if they are to stay an arm’s length away from Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Hammers are also desperate for a win after they were knocked out of the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt, with their league position remaining their only hope for European football next season.

The Hammers currently sit in seventh place but will be eager to finish in the top six, with Manchester United only three points ahead of them.

However, David Moyes’ side will have a very difficult task ahead of them this weekend, having failed to beat City in the league since September 2015.

Ahead of the vital clash in the London Stadium, we have rounded up all the TV details for you...

When is West Ham v Man City?

West Ham will host Man City on Sunday 15 May.

The Premier League tie is scheduled to kick off at 2pm BST.

Is West Ham v Man City on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

On Sky Sports Main Event, coverage will begin at 2pm and end at 4pm before it is followed by Everton vs Brentford.

Sky Sports Premier League’s coverage starts at 1pm.

Highlights details

Sky Sports will post clips of the game on their social media during the game.

Extended highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC1 at 10:30pm on Sunday night.

The clubs will also post their own highlights on their YouTube channel the following day.

Team news

West Ham suffered a number of injury blows against Norwich with Said Benrahma, Craig Dawson and Michail Antonio all forced off with knocks.

The latter two may be fit to face man City, however Benrahma remains a doubt, while Issa Diop could return to the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, City are suffering defensive woes with Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias out for the remainder of the season.