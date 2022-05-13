Here are all the TV details ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Burnley this weekend.

Tottenham are preparing for another huge home match on Sunday afternoon as they look to move into the top four on the penultimate day of the season.

Last night’s 3-0 thrashing of Arsenal took them within a point of their north London rivals, and they could overtake them if they can pick up more points than them this weekend.

However, the match is just as important for Burnley, who will travel to the capital in the hope of extending the gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

The Clarets currently sit in 17th, with only goal difference seperating them and Leeds United.

If they are beaten by Tottenham and the Whites pick up points against Brighton, then they could potentially return to the bottom three.

Antonio Conte’s side will be eager to avoid successive defeats against Sunday’s opponents, after a Ben Mee goal back in February saw them endure their first loss against Burnley since 2019.

Ahead of the all important ‘six-pointer’, we have rounded up all the details you will need to tune in.

When is Tottenham vs Burnley?

Tottenham will host Burnley on Sunday 15 May 2022 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Premier League clash is scheduled to kick off at 12pm BST.

Is Tottenham vs Burnley on TV?

Yes, Tottenham v Burnley will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Coverage will begin at 11am and finish at 2:30pm.

Highlights details

BT Sport will post clips of the match on their social channels during the game.

For more extended highlights tune into Match of the Day on BBC1 at 10:30pm on Sunday night.

You can also catch highlights on the clubs’ respective YouTube channels from Sunday morning.

Team news

Tottenham fans were disappointed when they saw Cristian Romero sidelined ahead of the north London derby and he could be absent for the Burnley tie too, with Davinson Sanchez continuing in defence.

Oliver Skipp, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty remain as long-term injuries.

Meanwhile, Burnley could be without James Tarkowski who was taken off with a tight hamstring last time out.