The Queen was unable to attend the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in 60 years due to episodic mobility issues

Queen Elizabeth II has responded to comedian Omid Djalili’s joke at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The monarch, who attended the A Gallop Through History show in honour of her Platinum Jubilee, took the joke in her stride.

Djalili made reference to the Queen attending the show, but missing the State Opening of Parliament.

On 10 May, the Queen missed the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in 60 years.

She was unable to attend due to “episodic mobility issues,” with the event instead being attended by Prince Charles.

There had been concerns about whether or not the Queen would be able to attend many of her Jubilee celebrations, but the monarch was in attendance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Here’s everything you need to know about what the comedian said to the Queen.

What was the Royal Windsor Horse Show?

The Royal Windsor Horse Show took place from 12-15 May and honoured the Queen for her 70 years of service.

The show finished with the theatrical performance A Gallop through History, which included scenes of the Royal family from Queen Elizabeth I to Queen Elizabeth II.

Celebrities involved in the show included: Dame Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis, Omid Djalili and Tom Cruise.

Queen Elizabeth II attends the Royal Windsor Horse Show “A Gallop Through History” (Pic: Getty Images)

The Royal Windsor Horse Show has always been a favourite of the Queen, who has never missed an edition since the show began in 1943.

What did comedian Omid Djalili say about the Queen in his joke?

Djalili, who hosted the show, raised eyebrows with his closing message.

Speaking to the Queen, the comedian said: “Your Royal Highness, on behalf of everyone here we would like to thank you, very humbly, for picking us over the State Opening of Parliament.

“You did the right thing, and I won £5 in a bet with my local kebab shop owner in Ipswich.”

How did the Queen react to the comedian’s joke?

The Queen responded to comedian Djalili’s joke about missing the State Opening of the Parliament.

The 96-year-old monarch simply raised her arm in the air and offered the comedian a smile in recognition.

Why did the Queen miss the State Opening of Parliament?

The Queen was unable to attend the State Opening of Parliament on 10 May due to “episodic mobility issues.”

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament.

“At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s Speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.”

The Queen has only ever missed the State Opening of Parliament on two occasions in 1959 and 1963, because she was pregnant.

Prince Charles attended the State Opening of Parliament for the first time instead, reading the Queen’s Speech.