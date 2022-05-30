ITV is announcing the full lineup of Love Island 2022 over the course of a day

Love Island is bringing together a new bunch of singletons who are looking for fame, money and love (in that order) in an all new villa.

The eighth series of the ITV show will be filmed at a villa in the village of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar in Majorca.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Island season eight will see the singles couple up and take part in challenges which are designed to test their suitability for each other.

Each contestant will have to stay in a couple to avoid being kicked out of the villa, and one couple will go on to win £50,000.

The hit show will return to ITV on 6 June at 9pm and the series will air six nights a week with a recap episode on Sundays. The series finale will be in August.

ITV is revealing the identity of the contestants over the course of the day - this is who has been confirmed so far:

Who are the Love Island 2022 contestants?

Dami

Home town: Dublin

Profession: Microbiologist

Age: 26

Instagram profile: damihope

Love Island - Dami

Dami has been single for four years but is now ready to settle down if he can find the one.

Dami is into astrology and says that because he is an Aries, he is always putting other people before himself, and he is looking for someone with a compatible sign.

He wants to find someone he can take home to his mum and dad, and hopes to stop his mum pestering him about getting a girlfriend.

Paige

Home town: Swansea

Profession: Paramedic

Age: 24

Instagram profile: paigethornex

Love Island - Paige

Paige wants to look further afield than Swansea for her next partner and says that Love Island will make dating easier because she won’t have to go out or use a dating app to find a match.

She has been on a few dates since coming out of a relationship recently but hasn’t found anyone she had really clicked with and is hoping to have more luck in the villa.

Paige might be the mum of the villa - she says that she will bring positive energy and be on hand to look after anyone who needs it.

Indiyah

Home town: London

Profession: Waitress

Age: 23

Instagram profile: indiyahpolack

Love Island - Indiyah

Indiyah wanted to enter the Love Island villa to escape the social media culture that has become unavoidable in dating life.

She says that she is down to Earth and tries to be herself when dating as that’s the best way to truly connect with someone.

Indiyah doesn’t have a specific type as her previous boyfriends have all been very different, so she is going into the villa with an open mind.

Liam

Home town: Newport

Profession: Student

Age: 22

Instagram profile: liamllew_

Love Island - Liam

Liam was in a relationship for three years and is now hoping that the villa will be the perfect place for him to find love.

He says that he wears his heart on his sleeve and is more sensitive than people would expect.

Liam is studying Strength and Conditioning at university and regularly posts pictures of himself at the gym to his Instagram page.

Tasha

Home town: Thirsk

Profession: Model and dancer

Age: 23

Instagram profile: tashaghouri

Love Island - tasha Ghouri

Tasha said that her dating life until now has been a shambles and hopes that Love Island will give her a great summer and a new partner in one go.

Tasha is Love Island’s first deaf contestant and cochlear implant which helps to improve her speech.