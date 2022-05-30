Rhianne Barreto and Gamba Cole return in the second series of Stephen Merchant’s Bristol-set comedy crime d

The Outlaws, a comedy crime drama from Stephen Merchant, is returning for its second season on BBC One on Sunday 5 June.

The series stars Christopher Walken, Rhianne Barreto, and Gamba Cole amongst others as a group of community payback workers, and features Claes Bang as an intimidating drug dealer who crosses paths with them.

Here’s everything you need to about The Outlaws Season 2.

What is it about?

The Outlaws is a crime drama with a comic sensibility. It’s about an unlikely group of people, drawn together when they’re each made to participate in a community payback scheme – they get caught up in a more complex criminal world when they discover a bag of money, unaware of the dangerous people that are looking for it.

Series 2 picks up where Series 1 left off, with the Dean – a notorious London drug dealer and gang boss – coming to Bristol to find his missing money.

Who is in the cast?

Rhianne Barreto stars as Rani, an Oxford applicant who gets charged with shoplifting. Outside of The Outlaws, Barreto has starred in ITV dramas Little Boy Blue and Honour; she also had a lead role in the A24 movie Share.

Gamba Cole stars as Christian (in a manner of speaking), a young man looking after his sister. Cole has previously starred in Guerilla, Soon Gone, and His House, and previously appeared alongside Barreto in the Amazon Prime Video drama Hanna.

Christopher Walken stars as Frank, an American petty criminal. You might have seen Walken recently in the Apple TV+ drama Severance, or know him from films like Annie Hall and A View to a Kill. He can next be seen playing the Emperor in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune sequel.

They’re joined by Stephen Merchant (Hello Ladies), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), Darren Boyd (The Salisbury Poisonings), Clare Perkins (The Wheel Of Time), and Jessica Gunning (Back) amongst others. Claes Bang (Dracula) and Richard E Grant (Loki) appear in supporting roles.

Who writes and directs The Outlaws?

Stephen Merchant (The Office) created the series alongside Elgin James (Mayans MC).

Merchant also directs a number of episodes, alongside John Butler (Your Bad Self, Handsome Devil).

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is. You can watch it right here.

What is The Outlaws Season 2’s release date?

The Outlaws Season 2 begins at 9pm on Sunday 5 June on BBC One.

All episodes will be available to watch at once on iPlayer, where you can also rewatch the first series.

How many episodes is The Outlaws season 2?

The Outlaws Season 2 is 6 episodes long, each around an hour in length.

Will there be a season 3?

At the moment, we don’t know. Series 1 and Series 2 were commissioned together and shot back-to-back, but there’s yet to be any confirmation as to whether the gang will return for a third instalment.

Creator and star Stephen Merchant has said it’s definitely something he’d be interested in, though, so fingers crossed they get the chance to continue this story.

Why should I watch The Outlaws?