After a three-year wait, the third season of Seth Macfarlane’s sci-fi dramedy The Orville is released

The science fiction comedy-drama series The Orville returns for a third season with a new platform and a new name.

Originally airing on Fox, the show created by Seth Macfarlane, The Orville: New Horizons is set to be released on streaming services Hulu and Disney+, after a three year hiatus following the second season.

The upcoming season began filming in 2019, however production was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and others were worried the Star Trek inspired show would not survive the Disney/Fox merger.

Although the new season is being released imminently, audiences are doubtful The Orville will return after that, due to Seth Macfarlane and the cast’s new projects.

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Seth Macfarlane?

Award-winning actor, director, producer and singer Seth Macfarlane has a career spanning two decades, with a long list of shows and movies to his name and a $300 million net worth to boot.

Known for animation and comedy, Seth had his cartoons published in a local Connecticut newspaper, before he made a name for himself after college with his primary work Family Guy.

In addition to Family Guy, Macfarlane stars in Ted, A Million Ways to Die in the West, and American Dad, which he also co-produced.

The 48-year-old lives in Los Angeles and was due to catch the American Airlines Flight 11 from Boston to return to LA on September 11, 2001 but missed boarding.

What is The Orville about?

Following his passion for Star Trek and science fiction, Seth Macfarlane created The Orville which although packs some comedy in it, the series also deals with some serious topics such as inequality and ethics of exploring space.

The show, which is set 400 years in the future, observes the crew of a spaceship embarking on an adventure in outer space, where they encounter various dangerous situations.

The hour-long episodes follow the alien and human crew of the USS Orville as they try to navigate everyday life on top of the out of this world battles.

Who stars in season 3?

Many of the cast from the first two seasons and the initial release in 2017 return for the 10 episodes of New Horizons.

Alongside creator Seth Macfarlane who stars as Captain Ed Mercer, is Adrianne Palicki (John Wick, Friday Night Lights), Penny Johnson Jerald (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) and Scott Grimes (Robin Hood, American Dad).

One character whose appearance was in doubt is Lieutenant Yaphit who was voiced by late comedian Norm MacDonald - however the audience can expect to see the sentient blob as all voicework was completed before the Saturday Night Live alum’s death.

The third season will also see the introduction to new character Ensign Charly Burke who is played by 13 Reasons Why actress Anne Winters.

When can I watch New Horizons and what did Seth Macfarlane say about the pending release?

After the first two seasons of The Orville aired on Fox, the third upcoming season is being released on Hulu and Disney+ on 2 June.

In light of the Texas school shooting, Hulu cancelled the premiere’s red carpet, but the screening and reception took place as scheduled.

At the show’s premiere, creator Seth Macfarlane took to the stage to air his thoughts about the move from Fox network, which used to also be the home to his series Family Guy.

He said: “I want to say: It’s an absolute thrill to not be on the Fox network.