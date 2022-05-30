Disney has confirmed that its regular Star Wars Celebration event will be held in London in 2023.

The franchise's official convention will be held at the Excel Centre in the city from 7 to 10 April next year.

The announcement was made at the closing ceremony of this year’s festival, which took place in Anaheim, California.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Star Wars Celebration?

Star Wars Celebration is an annual fan event dedicated to the Star Wars franchise.

It began in 1999 in Denver, Colorado, to commemorate the imminent release of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

Following that, celebrations have been held to celebrate the 30th and 40th anniversaries of the original film's premiere, as well as to welcome new films.

There have been 14 Celebrations in total since the event began. Event organisers prefer to space events out so that they do not occur every year, although there are exceptions.

This year’s event, which featured special discussions, screenings, and sneak peeks at planned spin-off shows, drew thousands of fans, many dressed up in extravagant cosplay costumes.

Star Wars’ Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Pedro Pascal, Temuera Morrison, and Jon Favreau were among the celebrities who gave presentations, interviews, and autographs.

Fans attend the panel for The Mandalorian at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California on May 28, 2022 (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Exclusively for those attending the ceremony, a special display including props and costumes from The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett was also set up.

A full-scale spacecraft, a life-size N1 Naboo Starfighter with an animatronic Grogu (also known as Baby Yoda) waving from inside, was the centrepiece of the unique show.

A giant Bantha was joined by a horde of Tusken Raiders against the backdrop of their desert camp, among other moving models.

The installation was unveiled on the first day of the convention, after a new trailer for season three of The Mandelorian was shown.

The brief clip showed the titular character and Grogu reuniting and travelling to Mandalore to be "forgiven for my misdeeds” - the series will launch on Disney+ in February of next year.

When is Star Wars Celebration Europe?

Officials have stated the 2023 event will be staged for the third time in London's ExCel Exhibition Centre, and will take place in less than a year.

As Disney prepares to promote one of its busiest years on record, Star Wars Europe IV will take place from 7 to 10 April.

Skeleton Crew, Ahsoka, and The Acolyte, among Disney’s animated Star Wars episodes, are all anticipated to be released in 2023.

The London ExCel Centre is located in the Docklands district of London's East End, but the opening of London’s Elizabeth line now provides a direct travel tube route from Heathrow Airport to Custom House station, which is connected to the Centre and nearby hotels and bars.

It means that the exhibition will be significantly more accessible to guests, merchants, and attendees than it was the previous time it was held in London.

How do I get tickets?

