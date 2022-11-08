The former One Direction star, who relied on free school lunches as a child, said government support is “desperately needed”

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has urged Rishi Sunak to give all children living in poverty access to free school meals amid the cost of living crisis.

The singer, 29, called on the Prime Minister to use his November budget to extend the threshold to include young people from families on Universal Credit.

Malik, who relied on free school lunches as a child growing up in Bradford, is backing the Food Foundation’s Feed The Future campaign and is urging people to write to their MPs on the issue.

The campaign is led by a coalition of organisations including the Food Foundation, Bite Back 2030 and Jamie Oliver Ltd. Malik is the latest star to support wider access to free school meals, alongside England football star Marcus Rashford and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

It is estimated that 800,000 children in England are living in poverty but do not currently qualify for free meals, according to the Food Foundation.

In his letter, Malik writes: “These children are suffering from lack of concentration, some even resorting to stealing food from school canteens because they are so hungry but can’t afford to buy lunch.

“They are also feeling shame which is directly impacting their physical and mental health. I know what that shame feels like, I have seen it first-hand, as growing up in Bradford, I relied on free school meals. I personally experienced the stigma surrounding food insecurity.

“My hope is that in writing this letter we can all ensure that no child ever has to experience this hunger and stigma again as my experience is not unique; it is a struggle that many children in England are sadly going through right now.”

Malik said many parents are “already doing everything they can” and government support is “desperately needed”.

Addressing Sunak, he added: “As Prime Minister, you have the power to change this. Please act in good conscience and commit in your Budget on 17th November to giving all children living in poverty a free school meal.

“Children going hungry is not inevitable and should not come down to a political issue or ideology.”

Anna Taylor, executive director of the Food Foundation, said they are “thrilled to be working together on the campaign and that he is becoming an ambassador.”

She added: “Zayn’s music has touched the lives of many millions of people.

“His own experiences as a child will resonate with many young people in Britain today whose voices go unheard.”

A government spokesperson responded to the free school meals debate saying that they have already “expanded access to free school meals more than any other government in recent decades, which currently reach 1.9 million children.”

The spokesperson said: “We are also investing up to £24 million in our National School Breakfast Programme, which provides free breakfasts to children in schools in disadvantaged areas.