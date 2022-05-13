Narrated by Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan, Lovestruck will see UK singles try out for cheerleading and head to prom

There’s a new reality dating show in town and it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before.

Lovestruck High is Amazon Prime’s latest dating show, which follows a diverse group of UK singles as they go back to high school to fall in love.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there’s a catch, this is an all-American high school complete with cheerleading, talent shows and prom.

Narrated by Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan, we will watch the Class of 2022 as they hang out in the cafeteria, try out for cheerleading and try to avoid detention.

With plenty of surprises on offer, the couple crowned king and queen of prom win a cash prize of $100,000.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lovestruck and when it’s released on Amazon Prime.

When will Lovestruck High be released?

Cast of Lovestruck High (Pic: Amazon Studios)

Lovestruck High will be dropping on Amazon Prime on 18 May.

The dating show, which was filmed in Devon, UK, follows a unique format, sending 17 UK singles to a mock US high school.

What is Lovestruck High?

Principal Nelson (Ria Lina) addresses the students in assembly (Pic: Amazon Studios)

Lovestruck High is a dating show with a unique twist from Amazon Prime Video.

A group of diverse UK singles, will see themselves spending a term at an all-American high school with the hopes of finding the one.

There will be jocks, cheerleaders, prom and plenty of twists with not all of the contestants making it through the semester.

The contestants will be watched by Principal Nelson (Ria Lina), Coach Hughes (Russell Hicks) and Miss Kelly (Chloe Zeitounian).

The dating show takes going back to school literally, with meals held in the cafeteria, school classes and detention on offer.

Narrated by Lindsay Lohan, their main goal is to find a date to prom and be crowned prom king or queen, with a prize of $100,000 up for grabs for the winning couple.

Amazon Prime’s official synopsis reads: “These students won’t be going back to any school as they’re fulfilling their teenage fantasy and entering the nostalgic picture-perfect world of an American high school in their search for love.”

Who are the Lovestruck High contestants?

Lovestruck High students at cheerleading practice (Pic: Amazon Studios)

Viewers are introduced to the Lovestruck High contestants in the first two episodes.

The show offers an inclusive cast, showing a diverese representation of sexual orientations, giving other dating shows a run for their money.

Here are the 17 students looking for love in Lovestruck High:

Adam: 30-year-old car salesman from Norwich

Alex: 27-year-old accountant from Coventry

Basit: 27-year-old model and musician from Dublin, who lives in London

Chante: 24-year-old GP secretary from London

Charlie: 29-year-old property manager from Surrey

Dan: 23-year-old factory worker from Bridgend

Geoff: 24-year-old events trader from Sandy

Huss: 28-year-old postman from London

Jess: 24-year-old fashion creative from London

Jodie: 28-year-old salon owner from Bolton

Junaid: 26-year-old social media influencer from Essex

KT: 21-year-old content creator from Milton Keynes

Max: 23-year-old personal trailer from Brentwood

Megan: 24-year-old professional dancer from Cambridge

Sin: 24-year-old security officer from Northolt

Theo: 21-year-old model agent from Bristol

Yasmine: 25-year-old model from London

Is there a trailer for Lovestruck High?

Amazon Prime released a trailer for Lovestruck High on 22 April and you can watch it here.

Where can I watch Lovestruck High?