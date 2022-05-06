Nearly thirty years after their sketch show ended, The Kids in the Hall are back for eight new episodes on Amazon Prime - featuring guest stars like Pete Davidson and Colin Mochrie

The Kids in the Hall are a Canadian sketch comedy troupe. Their series of the same name – a little bit like Canada’s equivalent to Saturday Night Live – originally ran for seven years from 1988 to 1995.

Now, nearly thirty years later, the group are returning on Amazon Prime for eight new episodes of original sketches, featuring returning and original characters.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series, which stars Mark McKinney and Dave Foley amongst others, will arrive on Amazon Prime on Friday May 13.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Kids in the Hall.

What is it about?

The Kids in the Hall is a sketch comedy show, sometimes compared to SNL (even in this very article) though arguably more similar to something like Monty Python - most of their sketches are absurdist/surreal, generally with no connection to pop culture or the celebrity impressions that dominate SNL.

They’re named in reference to 1950s comedian Sid Caesar: whenever one of his jokes didn’t play particularly well to the audience, he’d brush it off and say that it was written by “the kids in the hall” rather than being one of his own.

Who stars in The Kids in the Hall?

The Kids in the Hall, Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Scott Thompson, and Mark McKinney (Credit: Amazon Studios)

The five original members of the Kids in the Hall sketch troupe are returning for the new Amazon series: Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson.

They continued to work together on series such as Death Comes to Town (a vaguely League of Gentleman-esque dark comedy) and the film Death Candy.

Mark McKinney is likely the most recognisable to UK audiences given his lead role as Glen in Superstore, but you might also know Foley from A Bug’s Life and Monster’s University, McCulloch from Gilmore Girls, McDonald from That 70s Show and as the voice of Pleakley in Lilo and Stitch, and Thompson from The Larry Sanders Show.

Are there going to be any guest stars?

Yes, there are! Guest stars for the new series include Paul Bellini (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, Home Alone), Kenan Thompson (Kenan and Kel), Brandon Ash-Mohammed (Capricornication) and Will Forte (MacGruber).

Catherine Reitman (Workin’ Moms, Black-ish), Samantha Bee (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee), Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim’s Convenience), Jay Baruchel (How To Train Your Dragon), and Eddie Izzard (Stay Close) will also appear in the new series, as will Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), Mark Hamill (Corvette Summer), and Colin Mochrie (Whose line is it anyway?).

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is. You can watch it right here.

There’s also a second, red-band trailer, which you can see here.

When and how can I watch The Kids in the Hall?

You can watch all eight new episodes of The Kids in the Hall from Friday 13 May.

How many episodes is The Kids in the Hall going to be?

There are going to be eight new episodes of The Kids in the Hall.

Why should I watch The Kids in the Hall?