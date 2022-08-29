Katherine Kelly joins returning stars Samson Kayo, Jane Horrocks, Lucy Punch, and Julian Barratt

Bloods, a sitcom about London paramedics, aired its second series in two halves. The first instalment arrived on Sky and NOW TV on Wednesday 16 March - now, the second instalment of the second series is arriving on Thursday 1 September.

The series stars Samson Kayo, Jane Horrocks, Lucy Punch, and Julian Barratt amongst others.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bloods series 2.

What is it about?

Bloods is a workplace sitcom about a group of paramedics working in London. The series follows them on patrol as they respond to different emergencies around the city.

Series 1 saw Maleek (Kayo) paired with Wendy (Horrocks), and got a lot of humour out of the contrast between them as their relationship grew and developed.

Series 2 sees Wendy’s son move to London to live with her, and a new counsellor assigned to the paramedics to monitor their mental health.

Who is in the cast?

Samson Kayo stars as Maleek, one of the paramedics in Bloods. You might recognise Kayo from Timewasters, Horrible Histories, or Death to 2020. He can currently be seen in the US in Our Flag Means Death, a pirate comedy from Taika Waititi.

Jane Horrocks stars as Wendy, Maleek’s paramedic partner. Horrocks is best known for appearing as Bubble in Absolutely Fabulous, but you might also know her from The Singapore Grip and Trollied. She can next be seen - or heard - in Aardman sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, reprising her role as Babs from the original film.

They’re joined by Lucy Punch (Motherland), Julian Barrett (Flowers), Adrian Scarborough (Crashing), Aasiya Shah (Raised by Wolves), Sam Campbell (Stath Lets Flats), and Kevin KG Garry (Ted Lasso).

New additions to the cast for series 2 include Katherine Kelly (Class, Cheaters) as mental health counsellor George, and Nathan Foad (Our Flag Means Death, Newark, Newark) as Wendy’s son Spencer.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is. You can watch some of the paramedic pandemonium right here.

When and how can I watch it?

The new series of Bloods starts on Sky Comedy at 10pm on Thursday 1 September. It’ll also be available to stream on NOW TV.

Bloods series 2 is 10 episodes long (four more than the first series), which are releasing in two sets of five. The first half of series two aired in March 2022, and is still currently available to watch on NOW TV.

Have you interviewed Jane Horrocks about the series, by any chance?

Funnily enough, actually, yes.

Jane Horrocks – and series co-creator Nathan Bryon – sat down with Hiyah Zaidi to discuss the new series of Bloods, explaining how the new series pushes in new directions, the impact of getting to know their characters better, and more.

What have reviews said?

Our review praised Bloods’ “perfectly calibrated comedy double acts”, and hailed season 2 as even funnier than season 1.

Why should I watch it?