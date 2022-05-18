The latest dating show to be pumped out of the sausage factory directly onto the plate of British audiences is Lovestruck High.
This fever dream of a series will send 15 UK singles to an American high school (it’s actually in Devon but don’t let reality get in the way of reality TV) where they will compete in a series of challenges and hopefully find love.
A cash prize of $100,000 - about £80,000 so I’m guessing it’s in dollars because it sounds like more - awaits the lucky couple who will be crowned prom royalty.
The cast features the best that Britain’s millennials and gen X has to offer, and features models, social media influencers (of course), a personal trainer and a postman, among others.
Who is the Lovestruck High narrator?
Lindsay Lohan will narrate the series, passing comment on the ups and downs of school life for the 20 to 30 somethings in the Devonshire school.
One of the American actress’s most iconic roles was as Cady in the iconic American High School comedy Mean Girls.
That, coupled with the fact that she went to high school, and is American, gives Lohan the credentials to offer an authentic performance as the omniscient narrator.
Lohan’s other roles include playing Maggie in Herbie: Fully Loaded, Ashley Albright in romcom Just My Luck, and Katerina West in dark comedy series Sick Note.
Who are the Lovestruck High contestants?
Theo - 21, model agent, from Bristol
Yasmine - 25, model, from London
Sin - 24, security officer from West London
Max - 23, personal trainer, from Essex
Junaid - 26, social media influencer, 26, from Essex
KT - 21, content creator, from Milton Keynes
Geoff - 24, events trader from Bedfordshire
Jody - 28, Salon owner, from Bolton
Charlie -29, property manager, from Surrey
Basit - 27, model and musician, 27, from London
Adam - 30, car salesman, from Norwich
Chante - 24, GP secretary, from London
Huss - 28, postman, from London
Alex - 27, accountant, from Coventry
Jess - 24, fashion creative, from London
Dan - 23, factory worker, from Bridgend
Megan - 24, professional dancer, from Cambridge
Who else is in the Lovestruck High cast?
Ria Lina will play Principal Nelson, in charge of keeping the contestants in line, and with the power to expel anyone who breaks the rules.
Lina is a comedian who has appeared on Mock the Week, The Last Leg, House of Games, and Have I got News for You.
Russell Hicks will play Coach Hughes, putting the contestants through their paces on the sports field.
Hicks is a stand-up comedian and has headlined at comedy clubs across the country including The Stand and Up the Creek.
Chloe Zeitounian will play Miss Kelly, who will test the contestants knowledge in the classroom.
Zeitounian who has had several bit parts in in several TV shows including Murder Decoded, Vengeance: Killer Lovers, and Bill Cosby: An American Scandal.
When is the release date of Lovestruck High?
The first of eight episodes were release on Amazon Prime on 18 May, the next three episodes will be released on 25 May, and the final two will be released on 1 June.