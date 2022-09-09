The 28-year-old singer shared a post from the ‘RISEindigenous’ Instagram account

Singer Phoebe Bridgers also reposted a post on her Instagram story which spoke about the Queen’s death, but the account instead alluded to her as a “war criminal”.

The 28-year-old singer shared a post from the ‘RISEindigenous’ Instagram account (Photo: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images, The Recording Academy)

So, what did the musician post on her social media and what did it say about the Queen?

What did Phoebe Bridgers’ Instagram story say?

The 28-year-old singer shared a post from the ‘RISEindigenous’ Instagram account, which is an “Ingigenous artist initiative dedicated to the amplification and evolution of Indigenous art and culture”, according to the page’s bio.

The account posted the following on Thursday evening: “Today we mourn all the stolen, violated, and traumatized lives who were affected and destroyed during Qween Elizabeth II’s reign. Today is a brutal reminder that war criminals will be honoured while entire populations and societies bear the battle scars of colonial genocidal violence, invasion, religious persecution, and white supremacy.”

Bridgers then later shared the account’s post onto her Instagram story.

Who is Phoebe Bridgers?

Phoebe Bridgers is an American indie-rock musician from Los Angeles, California.

She is known for her work as a solo singer-songwriter and being a part of Boygenius - with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus - and Better Oblivion Community Center - with Conor Oberst.

What do we know about the Queen’s death?

On Thursday evening, the Palace released a statement which said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

King Charles III then said in a written statement: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.