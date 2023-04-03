Royal Shakespeare Company’s new stage adaptation of My Neighbour Totoro proved to be the big winner of the night, winning six of the nine prizes it was nominated for

Jodie Comer ( The End We Start From , Help ) and Paul Mescal ( Normal People , Aftersun) scooped the top gongs for their West End debut performances at the Olivier Awards, as the biggest night in British theatre returned on Sunday (2 April).

The Killing Eve star won best actress for her role as Tessa in Prima Facie, a one-person production by Suzie Miller, which also won the coveted best new play award. After receiving critical acclaim for her West End debut at the Harold Pinter Theatre, 30-year-old Comer will be taking the play to Broadway later this month.

During her acceptance speech, Comer said: “I’m so overwhelmed. This play has changed my life. I am so grateful and I have so many people to thank. To Suzie Miller for writing the most exquisite play I have ever had the pleasure of reading.

Jodie Comer with the Best Actress award for Prima Facie onstage at The Olivier Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall on April 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT)

“One thing I would like to say to any kids who haven’t been to drama school, who can’t afford to go to drama school, who have been rejected from drama school, don’t let anyone tell you that it isn’t possible. It might take the stars to align and you to be met with generous, kind, patient people, but it is possible.

“Mum, Dad, I love you, and my Grandad is 82 today so happy birthday.”

The award ceremony, held on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall, also saw Oscar-nominated Mescal take home best actor for his role as Stanley Kowalski in the new stage adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire.

The Almeida Theatre production also picked up the prestigious award for best revival and Anjana Vasan won best actress in a supporting role for her turn as Stella in the play directed by Olivier winner Rebecca Frecknall.

During his acceptance speech, 27-year-old Mescal thanked his mother, who is receiving treatment for cancer, adding: “I hope you get better.”

The big winner of the night was the Royal Shakespeare Company’s enchanting new stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s 1988 animated film My Neighbour Totoro which dominated the theatre awards. The coming-of-age adaption landed six of the nine prizes it was nominated for, including the Noel Coward Award for best entertainment or comedy play and the Sir Peter Hall Award for best director.

The full list of winners

This is the full list of nominations for the Olivier Awards 2023.

Best actress

Jodie Comer for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter theatre – Winner

Patsy Ferran for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre

Mei Mac for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre

Janet McTeer for Phaedra at National Theatre

Nicola Walker for The Corn Is Green at National Theatre

Best actor

Paul Mescal for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre – Winner

Tom Hollander for Patriots at Almeida theatre

Rafe Spall for To Kill a Mockingbird at Gielgud theatre

David Tennant for Good at Harold Pinter theatre

Giles Terera for Blues for An Alabama Sky at National Theatre

Paul Mescal with the Best Actor award for A Streetcar Named Desire onstage at The Olivier Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall on April 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT)

Best actor in a supporting role

Will Keen for Patriots at Almeida theatre – Winner

Mark Akintimehin, Emmanuel Akwafo, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh and Kaine Lawrence for For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy at the Royal Court theatre

Elliot Levey for Good at Harold Pinter theatre

David Moorst for To Kill a Mockingbird at Gielgud theatre

Sule Rimi for Blues for An Alabama Sky at National Theatre

Best actress in a supporting role

Anjana Vasan for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre – Winner

Rose Ayling-Ellis for As You Like It at @sohoplace

Pamela Nomvete for To Kill a Mockingbird at Gielgud theatre

Caroline Quentin for Jack Absolute Flies Again at National Theatre

Sharon Small for Good at Harold Pinter theatre

Best actor in a musical

Arthur Darvill for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

Alon Moni Aboutboul for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

Julian Ovenden for South Pacific at Sadler’s Wells

Andrew Rannells for Tammy Faye at Almeida theatre

Best actress in a musical

Katie Brayben for Tammy Faye at Almeida theatre – Winner

Anoushka Lucas for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

Miri Mesika for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

Faith Omole for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical

Beverley Knight for Sylvia at the Old Vic – Winner

Maimuna Memon for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at the National Theatre

Liza Sadovy for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

Marisha Wallace for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

Beverley Knight with the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical award for “Sylvia” onstage at The Olivier Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall on April 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT)

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical

Zubin Varla for Tammy Faye at Almeida theatre – Winner

Sharif Afifi for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

Peter Polycarpou for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

Clive Rowe for Sister Act at Eventim Apollo

Sir Peter Hall award for best director

Phelim McDermott for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre – Winner

Rebecca Frecknall for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre

Robert Hastie for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre

Justin Martin for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter theatre

Bartlett Sher for To Kill a Mockingbird at Gielgud theatre

Best new play

Prima Facie at Harold Pinter theatre – Winner

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court theatre

Patriots at Almeida theatre

To Kill a Mockingbird at Gielgud theatre

Best new musical

Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Winner

The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

Sylvia at the Old Vic

Tammy Faye at Almeida theatre

Chris Bush with the Best New Musical award for “Standing at the Sky’s Edge” onstage at The Olivier Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall on April 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT)

Noël Coward award for best entertainment or comedy play

My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre – Winner

Jack and the Beanstalk at the London Palladium

My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) at Garrick theatre and Ambassadors theatre

One Woman Show at Ambassadors theatre

Best family show

Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show at Royal Festival Hall – Winner

Blippi the Musical at Apollo theatre

Midsummer Mechanicals at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

The Smartest Giant in Town at St Martin’s theatre

Gillian Lynne award for best theatre choreographer

Matt Cole for Newsies at Troubadour Wembley Park theatre – Winner

Lynne Page for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre

Kate Prince for Sylvia at the Old Vic

Basil Twist for puppetry direction for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre

Best costume design

Kimie Nakano for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre – Winner

Frankie Bradshaw for Blues for An Alabama Sky at National Theatre

Hugh Durrant for Jack and the Beanstalk at the London Palladium

Jean Paul Gaultier for Jean Paul Gaultier Fashion Freak Show at Roundhouse

Kimie Nakano, winner of Best Costume Design for "My Neighbor Totoro", and Tom Pye, winner of Best Set Design for "My Neighbor Totoro", pose in the winner's room during The Olivier Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall on April 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Best revival

A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre – Winner

The Crucible at National Theatre

Good at Harold Pinter theatre

Jerusalem at Apollo theatre

Best musical revival

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic – Winner

My Fair Lady at London Coliseum

Sister Act at Eventim Apollo

South Pacific at Sadler’s Wells

Best sound design

Tony Gayle for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre – Winner

Bobby Aitken for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre

Drew Levy for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

Ben and Max Ringham for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter theatre

Best original score or new orchestrations

Richard Hawley and Tom Deering for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Winner

David Yazbek, Jamshied Sharifi and Andrea Grody for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

Joe Hisaishi and Will Stuart for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre

Daniel Kluger and Nathan Koci for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at the Young Vic

Best set design

Tom Pye for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre – Winner

Miriam Buether for To Kill a Mockingbird at Gielgud theatre

Ben Stones for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre

Mark Walters for Jack and the Beanstalk at the London Palladium

Best lighting design

Jessica Hung Han Yun for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre – Winner

Natasha Chivers for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter theatre

Lee Curran for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre

Tim Lutkin for The Crucible at National Theatre

Best new opera production

Alcina by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House – Winner

Least Like the Other by Irish National Opera and Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House

Peter Grimes by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House

Sibyl at Barbican theatre

Outstanding achievement in opera

William Kentridge for his conception and direction of Sibyl at Barbican theatre – Winner

Sinéad Campbell-Wallace for her performance in Tosca by English National Opera at London Coliseum

Antony McDonald for his design of Alcina at Royal Opera House

Best new dance production

Traplord by Ivan Michael Blackstock at 180 Studios (The Strand) – Winner

Light of Passage by Crystal Pite at Royal Opera House

Pasionaria by La Veronal at Sadler’s Wells

Triptych (The Missing Door, The Lost Room and The Hidden Floor) by Peeping Tom at Barbican theatre

Ivan Michael Blackstock with the Best New Dance Production award for “Traplord” onstage at The Olivier Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall on April 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT)

Outstanding achievement in dance

Dickson Mbi for his choreography of Enowate at Sadler’s Wells – Winner

Manuel Liñán for his choreography of ¡Viva! at Sadler’s Wells

Raquel Meseguer Zafe for her dramaturgy of Ruination by Lost Dog at Royal Opera House – Linbury theatre

Catrina Nisbett for her performance in Family Honour by Spoken Movement at Sadler’s Wells

Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre