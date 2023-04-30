Judges of talent show, Britain’s Got Talent, were left stunned after a CGI cat, named Noodle, took to the stage and appeared to sing in perfect pitch.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli were left speechless when a grey animated cat appeared on stage with a Union Flag handkerchief tied around its neck.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before the performance, Noodle said in a VT clip: "I've got a big surprise for the judges, there is a lot more to this cat that meets the eye."

Amanda could be heard laughing when she saw Noodle appear on stage, followed by Bruno who asked: "What is it going to do?"

The feline greeted the judges and said:"My name is Noodle. I wanted to come and audition for Britain's Got Talent because there are so many dogs made famous by the show, I thought it was time you saw a talented cat."

Noodle, the cat, sang in perfect pitch

The cat then coughed up a fur ball before Nina Simone Feeling Good began to play. "This might be the most bizarre thing I've ever seen," Alesha commented.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Noodle stunned with their amazing vocals and received a standing ovation from the audience and the judges.

Viewers at home were left confused with one person tweeting: “Am I the only one disturbed that now CGI singing cats are acceptable as contestants on #BGT2023 #BGT #BritainsGotTalent."

"So going by what Noodle the Cat “apparently” did by auditioning, maybe next year someone could bring an mp3 of someone singing and a cardboard cutout of a giraffe, and as long as the singing is good, they are through. #bgt," another said.

A Third added: "WHAT AM I WATCHING WHY IS THERE A CGI CAT AND WHY ARE THEY ACTING LIKE ITS SO NORMAL WJAT IS HAPPENING #BGT."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some people were left wondering what the judges and audiences could actually see. Someone wrote: “Noodle the cat? What is going on, please? I feel like that time I did mushrooms in Amsterdam and it all went horribly wrong.”

Another person added: “What has even happened to this show” while someone added “I'm so confused. Why is an audience pretending to see an animated cat performing when there's nothing actually there???? And taking it so seriously?? #BGT #BritainsGotTalent”.

Elsewhere, a separate commenter wrote: “What was actually happening on stage, someone out there knows”

And someone else said: “If this was CGI what on earth were live audience seeing”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Noodle got through to the next round, after receiving four yeses from the judges but it is still unknown who is behind the grey feline. Fans of the show also took to social media to speculate whether it was someone famous behind the scenes.

On Twitter, one person wrote: "Definitely a professional singer but who?"

Another shared: "I think it's Michael Buble trying to pull a fast one haha."