Films and shows coming out over the next week include Peter Pan & Wendy on Disney+, Amazon Prime's Citadel, and the BBC Blue Lights finale

NationalWorld's film and TV podcast Screen Babble: Weekend Watch brings you all the TV and streaming recommendations you need this weekend and beyond. A new film that is sure to be popular, Peter Pan & Wendy, landed on Disney+ on Friday. The live action film, starring Jude Law as Captain Hook, and a cast of child actors, follows Wendy Darling, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Wendy, her brothers, and Tinker Bell travel with Peter to the magical world of Neverland, where they come face to face with an evil pirate.

Another big film release is AKA starring former Manchester United footballer Eric Cantona, and Alban Lenoir. It follos a special ops agent (Lenoir) who infiltrates a crime ring but finds his loyalties tested when he bonds with the boss's son. The film landed on Netflix on Friday 28 April.

Also out on Friday is new thriller series Citadel starring Richard Madden and Stanely Tucci. The series follows the demise of the Citadel global spy agency and the emergence of the rival syndicate, Manticore, which aims to fill the void. The first two episodes were released on Friday with the rest of the series dropping weekly.

In the world of sport, the Snooker World Championship semi-finals will be broadcast live from The Crucible in Sheffield. Belgian Luca Brecel plays Chinese debutante Si Jiahui, whilst English Mark Selby takes on Northern Irish Mark Allen. The semi-finals will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 April and the final will air on Sunday 30 April and Monday 1 May - the final session will begin on Monday at 7pm.

Channel 4 presents Frankie Boyle's Farewell to the Monarchy - a tongue in cheek look at the legacy of the British monarchy from the edgy comedian. It's something a bit different from the typical royalist programming airing ahead of the coronation next month. The one off special will air on Sunday 30 April at 10pm.

Two BBC season finales are also due to air - Dickens adaptation Great Expectations will end at 9pm on Sunday 30 on BBC One, and Northern Ireland crime drama Blue Lights comes to an end at 9pm on Monday 1 May at 9pm.

