For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
1 hour ago Expert urges Britons to wear facemasks due to Covid Arcturus variant
1 hour ago Ambulance workers accept NHS pay offer with other unions set to strike
1 hour ago Police confirm body of murdered pregnant woman's fiancé has been found
2 hours ago Teens who killed pensioner by shoving firework in her letterbox jailed
3 hours ago Thomas Newsome denies ‘damaging disclosure’ of military information

Screen Babble Weekend Watch: highlights include Amazon Prime series Citadel, Snooker, and Blue Lights finale

Films and shows coming out over the next week include Peter Pan & Wendy on Disney+, Amazon Prime's Citadel, and the BBC Blue Lights finale

Steven Ross
By Steven Ross
2 minutes ago

NationalWorld's film and TV podcast Screen Babble: Weekend Watch brings you all the TV and streaming recommendations you need this weekend and beyond. A new film that is sure to be popular, Peter Pan & Wendy, landed on Disney+ on Friday. The live action film, starring Jude Law as Captain Hook, and a cast of child actors, follows Wendy Darling, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Wendy, her brothers, and Tinker Bell travel with Peter to the magical world of Neverland, where they come face to face with an evil pirate.

Another big film release is AKA starring former Manchester United footballer Eric Cantona, and Alban Lenoir. It follos a special ops agent (Lenoir) who infiltrates a crime ring but finds his loyalties tested when he bonds with the boss's son. The film landed on Netflix on Friday 28 April.

Also out on Friday is new thriller series Citadel starring Richard Madden and Stanely Tucci. The series follows the demise of the Citadel global spy agency and the emergence of the rival syndicate, Manticore, which aims to fill the void. The first two episodes were released on Friday with the rest of the series dropping weekly.

Most Popular

In the world of sport, the Snooker World Championship semi-finals will be broadcast live from The Crucible in Sheffield. Belgian Luca Brecel plays Chinese debutante Si Jiahui, whilst English Mark Selby takes on Northern Irish Mark Allen. The semi-finals will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 April and the final will air on Sunday 30 April and Monday 1 May - the final session will begin on Monday at 7pm.

Screen BabbleScreen Babble
Screen Babble

Channel 4 presents Frankie Boyle's Farewell to the Monarchy - a tongue in cheek look at the legacy of the British monarchy from the edgy comedian. It's something a bit different from the typical royalist programming airing ahead of the coronation next month. The one off special will air on Sunday 30 April at 10pm.

Two BBC season finales are also due to air - Dickens adaptation Great Expectations will end at 9pm on Sunday 30 on BBC One, and Northern Ireland crime drama Blue Lights comes to an end at 9pm on Monday 1 May at 9pm.

Loading....

How to listen to new episodes of Screen Babble

Related topics:CitadelNationalWorldChannel 4