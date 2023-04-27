The cast of BBC Northern Irish crime drama Blue Lights features stars of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and Unforgotten

Northern Ireland-set police drama Blue Lights follows a team of green recruits and their veteran mentors who guide them through the tough probationary period on the force.

As the team faces gang violence, drug trafficking, and drunken incidents that threaten to blow up at a moments notice, it looks unlikely that all three recruits will make the cut.

Meanwhile, orders from the top and no-go areas alienate some officers on the ground, who feel they are unable to do their job as organised criminal elements run rings around them.

The BBC series, which this month has been greenlit for a second season, features a strong cast, and is likely to prove to be the breakout role for several of its stars. These are the actors who lead the cast of Blue Lights, and where you know them from:

Blue Lights cast

Jonathan Harden as David Johnston

Harden plays David Johnston, the inspector in charge at the station who has his own personal secrets he is desperate to keep hidden in order to protect his reputation and his job.

His early credits include voice roles in video games including Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Dragon Age II, and Soul Sacrifice. Later screen roles include appearances in BBC dramas Time and Sherwood, and ITV crime drama Unforgotten.

Siân Brooke as Grace Ellis

Grace is a former social worker who opted for a career change and hopes to put her caring personality to use in the Northern Irish police force, though she comes up against resistance from more hardened officers.

Brooke will be best known for her roles as Elizabeth in Sherlock, Sophia in The Terror, and Deidre in Good Omens. She also starred in Comedy drama trying and made a one episode appearance in HBO fantasy series House of the Dragon, playing Aemma Arryn.

Katherine Devlin as Annie Conlon

Annie is another recruit - she struggles with divided loyalties as she feels joining the police may make her an outcast in civilian life.

Blue Lights was Devlin’s first major screen role - she had previously played Natasha in one episode of the historical drama series Vikings, and appeared in the 2018 thriller The Dig, where she played Siobhan. She is due to play Kelly in the upcoming drama short You, I Know.

Nathan Braniff as Tommy Foster

Tommy is another young recruit who is determined to make it in the force, though he struggles with practical parts of the job, particularly in the shooting range. Blue Lights marked Braniff’s screen debut - he currently has no other projects in the works but is likely to gain more major roles following his impressive performance.

Martin McCann as Stevie Neil

Neil is Grace’s mentor, his job is to make sure she passes probation, but the more he works with her, the more the professional nature of their relationship begins to shift.

McCann’s major roles include appearances in the crime drama Marcella, and fantasy drama The Frankenstein Chronicles. He has also featured in the films ‘71, Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea, and Last Sentinel. He is slated to star in the upcoming race horse biopic Frankel, and historical drama film The Last Planet.

Richard Dormer and Martin McCann in Blue Lights

Richard Dormer as Gerard 'Gerry' Cliff

Gerry is Tommy’s mentor and Sandra’s husband - an old hand at the station, his relaxed approach and easy manner makes him popular with the recruits and his fellow officers alike.

Dormer is best known for playing Beric Dondarion in the epic fantasy series Game of Thrones. He also played the lead role of Dan Anderssen in horror thriller series Fortitude, and appeared in drama series Rellik, COBRA, and The Watch. His film roles include The Escapist, ‘71, and Togo.

Hannah McClean as Jen Robinson

Jen has already finished her probation, but she seems reluctant to get involved in the riskier aspects of police work, preferring to stay at her desk, and ruffling feathers with her colleagues in the process.

McClean’s previous credits include small roles in comedy shows Sick Note, and Josh, and an appearance in the short film Intervention. She will also appear in the upcoming short comedy film Hamsbury Book Club, where she will play the lead role of Verity.

Andi Osho as Sandra Cliff

Sandra is Gerry’s wife and also works as the custody sergeant at the sign in desk at the station.

Osho has a long list of credits to her name - she has starred in the drama shows Curfew, and I May Destroy You, as well as comedies You & Me, Breeders, and Sex Education. Osho also featured in the fantasy series Good Omens, and Sandman.

John Lynch as James McIntyre

McIntyre is the head of the local McIntyre crime family and is responsible for the drug trade across his patch - but there is more to James than meets the eye.

Lynch’s big roles include playing Jim Burns in crime drama The Fall, John Bridgens in The Terror, and Arthur Wilde in The Head. He has starred in films including Black Death, Private Peaceful, Pilgrimage, and The Banishing. His next upcoming project is a role in the thriller film Sew Torn.

Joanne Crawford as Helen McNally

Helen is Annie’s mentor, she is the toughest on the new recruits, but is especially wary of Jen who she suspects of shirking her responsibilities and putting others in her team at risk.

