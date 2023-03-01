Jude Law, Alexander Molony and Yara Shahidi all star in the new Peter Pan and Wendy movie

Peter Pan and Wendy has dropped its first official trailer, sparking nostalgia for many Disney fans around the world.

The upcoming film is a live-action adaptation of the beloved Peter Pan animated classic which has been re-interpreted many times since its original release in 1953.Peter Pan and Wendy stars Jude Law as Hook and it also features a film debut for British actor Alexander Molony as Peter Pan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film follows in the footsteps of other live-action adaptations of the film including Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman’s Hook (1991) and Jeremy Sumpter’s Peter Pan (2003).

But what can we expect from the new Peter Pan and Wendy film and when does it arrive in cinemas? Here is everything you need to know.

Peter Pan and Wendy release date

Peter Pan and Wendy arrives on Disney+ on Friday 28 April. The re-interpreted version of the Disney classic coincides with the company’s 100 year anniversary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch Peter Pan and Wendy

Jude Law stars in Peter Pan and Wendy as Captain Hook. (Getty Images)

Peter Pan and Wendy is available exclusively on Disney+.The streaming service has a subscription cost of £7.99 a month or you can purchase a 12 month subscription for the price of 10 by signing up annually for £79.

What is the cast for Peter Pan and Wendy?

The Disney classic Peter Pan and Wendy features a star-studded cast including Jude Law, Alexander Molony and Yara Shahidi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jude Law stars as the iconic villain Captain Hook, a pirate and Peter’s archenemy. The award-winning actor is best known for his roles in the Sherlock Holmes films and The Fantastic Beasts franchise. Other notable appearances include Captain Marvel and The Holiday.

Alexander Molony plays the role of Peter Pan, a young boy who lives in Neverland and refuses to grow up. The 16-year-old is making his film debut, he has previously been the lead in the children’s animation series Claude on Disney Junior.

Ever Anderson stars as Wendy Darling, an adventurous girl from London who travels with Peter Pan to Neverland alongside her two brothers John and Peter. Anderson is best known for her roles in Black Widow and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Yara Shahidi is taking on the role of Tinker Bell, a pixie who is Peter’s best friend. Shaidi is the first black woman to portray the role of the fairy on screen, she is also known for her roles in Family Guy, Black-ish and Grown-ish.

Here is a full list of all the cast members:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alexander Molony - Peter Pan

Ever Anderson - Wendy Darling

Jude Law - Captain Hook

Yara Shahidi - Tinker Bell

Joshua Pickering - John Darling

Jacobi Jupe - Michel Darling

Alyssa Wapanatahk - Tiger Lily

Molly Parker - Mary Darling

Alan Tudyk - George Darling

Is there a trailer?