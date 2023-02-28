John Bishop, Hugh Bonneville, Johnny Vegas and Alex Brooker are all unearthing secrets from their heritage

Hugh Bonneville is one of the names included in the line-up for DNA Journey . (Getty Images)

ITV’s family genealogy show DNA Journey is returning to our screens for a brand new series with a star-studded line-up of celebrities.

The upcoming episodes feature four new celebrity pairs as they set off on a journey to discover where they come from, whilst also unearthing secrets from their past heritage.

Iconic presenting duo Ant and Dec are once again returning to host the factual series. But when does the fourth series of DNA Journey air on TV and who is starring in this year’s show? Here is everything you need to know.

When is DNA Journey on TV?

DNA Journey returns to our screens for its fourth series on Tuesday 7 March. Episodes are aired weekly on ITV1 at 9pm.

You can also stream all the episodes of the new series shortly after they air on the ITVX app which is available for you to download on your mobile phone or tablet device.

What to expect from the new series of DNA Journey?

The first episode of the series features Hugh Bonneville and John Bishop. The pair reportedly became friends after a chance encounter in a covid vaccination centre.

English actor Bonneville is best known for his role in the ITV historical drama series Downton Abbey, he has also appeared in the Paddington films and Notting Hill. His most recent TV appearance came in the true crime drama series The Gold.

John Bishop stars in DNA Journey 2023. (Getty Images)

Bonneville has been paired with actor and comedian John Bishop. The award winning comedian is best known for his standup comedy shows including The John Bishop Show and Live at the Apollo. Bishop has also appeared in TV shows such as Skins and Doctor Who.

A preview from ITV reveals that Bishop’s ancestor at one point worked four doors apart from Bonneville’s relative and it is believed they both marched together through the streets of Dublin in support of worker’s rights.

Who else stars in DNA Journey?

ITV has announced a great line-up of celebrity faces for DNA Journey and later episodes of the show are set to see Line of Duty actors Adrian Dunbar and Neil Morrisey.

They’ll be joined by The Last Leg presenter Alex Brooker and Benidorm actor and comedian Johnny Vegas. Strictly Come Dancing stars Otsi and Motsi Mabuse are also uncovering amazing stories from their family history.

Each celebrity pairing uses cutting edge DNA technology and genealogy to uncover the truth behind their bloodlines and many celebrities are set to come face to face with living relatives that they never knew existed.

What’s been said about DNA Journey?