David Schwimmer, Gemma Collins and Jessy Nelson are amongst the big names heading into the Bake Off Tent

Paul Hollywood returns for Great British Bake Off Stand Up to Cancer. (Getty Images)

The Great British Bake Off is back for another series on Channel 4 and it is once again supporting the Stand Up to Cancer charity.

The iconic baking programme features a range of celebrities as they compete to impress the judges and win the title of Star Baker.

The upcoming series includes a range of star-studded contestants including actor David Schwimmer, from American sitcom Friends and Gemma Collins from hit reality TV programme The Only Way is Essex.

The full line up for the series includes a total of 20 famous faces. But which celebrity bakers are getting involved in this year’s series and how can you watch it? Here is everything you need to know.

Great British Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer lineup

A total of 20 new celebrities are competing in this year’s series of Great British Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer and they are all aiming to sign off the series with the Star Baker reward and a signature handshake from judge Paul Hollywood.

Amongst the stars competing in this year’s programme is American actor David Schwimmer. The 56-year-old is best known for his portrayal of Ross in the hit American sitcom Friends - he has also starred in well known films such as Madagascar, Six Days, Seven Nights and the television series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Actor David Schwimmer is entering the Bake Off tent later this year. (Getty Images)

Other big names entering the baking tent include Towie and Big Brother star Gemma Collins, Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley and TV presenter Paddy McGuinness.

Here is a full list of all the celebrities taking part in the show:

David Schwimmer - Actor

Gemma Collins - Reality TV star

Tom Davis - Comedian

Jesy Nelson - Singer

Jay Blades - TV presenter

Judi Love - Comedian

Mike Wozniak - Writer and actor

Deborah Meaden - Dragon’s Den investor and businesswoman

Ellie Taylor - Comedian and actor

Tim Key - Radio personality

AJ Odudu - Presenter

Jessica Hynes - Actor

Paddy McGuinness - TV presenter

Coleen Nolan - Singer and TV personality

Joe Thomas - Actor and comedian

Tom Daley - Olympic gold medallist

David Morrissey - Actor and filmmaker

Lucy Beaumont - Actor

Adele Roberts - Radio presenter

Who are the presenters?

Hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas - who recently quit the show are back to welcome the celebrity bakers into the Bake Off Tent.

The upcoming show is Lucas’s final appearance on the show. The 48-year-old comedian announced on Twitter that he would be leaving the show due to his busy schedule. He tweeted last year: “Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both ‘Fantasy Football’ and ‘Bake Off’ alongside all of my other projects.”

The contestants are vying to impress the judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith who both return for another series.

How to watch Bake Off?

Celebrity Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer is expected to air later this year but an exact date has not yet been confirmed. Last year’s show aired five episodes from 22 March to 19 April 2022 so it is expected to follow a similar pattern this time around.