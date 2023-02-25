Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns for season 19 with star guests including Rlyan Clark, Joe Wicks, Alison Hammond, Fleur East, and Jordan North

Ant and Dec will return with their entertainment staple, Saturday Night Takeaway this week.

The show first launched in 2002, running for nine seasons until 2009 when it went off air. In 2013 the series was revived and has returned every year since - the show regularly pulls in average audiences of more than 7 million viewers per episode, though last year the show dropped below six million for the first time since the first season.

With hopes of helping build back audience numbers, fan favourite features including the undercover prank, Ring My Bell, Singalong Live, and Win the Ads will also return. Additionally, ITV announced that it will be launching a brand new audience giveaway in the first episode of the new series.

Speaking of the new series, Ant said: "It’s unlike any other show we do. It’s live, frantic and anything can happen. We love being part of it, creating ideas for it and having a laugh on a Saturday night".

Dec added: "The beauty of Takeaway is there are lots of elements that we constantly interchange, which always keeps it fresh for us and the audience. And keeps us on our toes!" This is everything you need to know about season 19 of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway:

When is Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway on TV?

Season 19 of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will premiere on Saturday, 25 February at 7 pm on ITV1. Each episode is 90 minutes long and episodes will air at the same time weekly.

Previous seasons have contained seven episodes and it is expected that this will also be the case with series 19. Episodes will be available to watch on ITVX shortly after they have first aired. Episodes from previous seasons are also available to watch on ITVX now.

Who are the guests on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway?

In the season 19 premiere, Doctor Who and Broadchurch star David Tennant will step in as the Guest Announcer, and singer Tom Grennan will perform in the End Of The Show Show.

Traditionally, Takeaway also features a star-studded comedy mystery miniseries played in instalments across the episode run. This year, the miniseries is titled Murder At Bigwig Manor, and will feature TV host Davina McCall, actor Joel Dommett, radio presenter Dermot O’Leary, comedian Keith Lemon, presenter AJ Odudu, comedian and presenter Judi Love and comedy actress Stephanie Cole.

Co-host Stephen Mulhern, who has worked with the presenters on other shows including Britain’s Got More Talent, will also return for the Ant versus Dec challenge. This Morning presenter Alison Hammond and TV personality Rylan Clark will be the targets of Ant and Dec’s first undercover pranks.

Other star guests expected to make an appearance include singer Fleur East, DJ Jordan North, fitness guru Joe Wicks and The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman.

Is there a trailer for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway?