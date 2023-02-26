Matt Hancock has launched his own TV company, Greenhazel, following his forays into reality TV fame on I’m A Celebrity and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has set up a television company after his appearance on reality show I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Hancock, who now sits as an independent MP in the House of Commons following his stint on I’m A Celebrity in November last year, will stand down at the next election. He claimed he was going on the ITV series to ‘raise awareness of dyslexia’, though he first mentioned the learning condition two weeks into the show.

He fared far better on the show than many predicted, though voted to take part in six bushtucker trials on the bounce, he went on to come third in the show, and pocketed £320,000 for his involvement. Hancock will also be back on our screens later this year when he appears on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which he filmed ahead of his I’m A Celebrity appearance, adding another £45,000 to his earnings.

As he prepares to leave his £84,000 a year job in politics, Hancock is laying the groundwork for a future career, having set up his own TV company.

What is Matt Hancock’s TV company?

Matt Hancock has set up a television programming and broadcasting company, Greenhazel, it was first reported by the Sunday People. Hancock is listed as the sole director of the firm which was registered in January.

The UK government website lists the company as a private limited company, with a registered office in Newmarket, West Suffolk, in the constituency which Hancock currently represents.

Labour MP Richard Burgon, criticised Hancock’s move, telling Sunday People: “Matt Hancock is another example of an MP chasing corporate cash when he should be serving his constituents.

“This is exactly the kind of thing that helps to breed cynicism in our politics, it shortchanges the public and it damages democracy. The decision to go into the jungle was disgraceful, and this is more of the same. MPs should not be chasing celebrity money.”

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock was announced as a shock contestant to appear on ITV's I'm a Celebrity much to the dismay of some of his constituents and Members of Parliament. Chorley MP Sir Linsday Hoyle told Sky News show Beth Rigby Interviews at the time: "I'm a Member of (Parliament), am I going to go running round a jungle eating kangaroos’ testicles? Absolutely not. No is the answer. I wouldn’t do it.”

It is not yet clear what type of projects Greenhazel will produce, but The Sun reported that Hancock is rumoured to be planning to front serious documentaries on dyslexia and euthanasia. Hancock is himself dyslexic and has supported the campaign for assisted dying as an MP.

What other projects is Matt Hancock involved in?

Hancock previously attracted criticism for taking part in I’m A Celebrity whilst still earning money as a sitting MP, despite being 9,000 miles away from his constituents and not being available for parliamentary work.

He will have earned more than £5,000 from his job as an MP whilst being in the jungle - he donated £10,000 to charity following his stint, though this too was met with criticism, as it represented around 3% of his pay for the reality show.

Hancock’s other ventures include his book, Pandemic Diaries, for which he was paid £48,000 for the serialisation rights and an interview by the Daily Mail and Mail On Sunday, and his appearance on Celebrity SAS, which will air on Channel 4 later this year.