Former cabinet minister Matt Hancock has taken a break from representing his constituents for a holiday in Oz - so it will surprise no-one that he’s not the bookies’ favourite to win I’m a Celeb

A dozen celebrities travelled to Australia for the latest season of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! last week - and Olivia Attwood becae the first to leave the show after doctors told her she couldn’t continue on medical grounds. Hosts Ant and Dec are also back to taunt the celebs as they scream their way through gruelling Bushtucker Trials.

Two new campmates - Matt Hancock and Sean Walsh - joined the first batch on 9 November - and if no other stars leave of their own accord or through medical issues, they are likely to be together for over a week before the first elimination takes place.

Who is the favourite to win I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!?

Mike Tindall is current favourite to win I’m a Celebrity 2022

According to OddsChecker, which compares odds from 24 leading UK bookmakers, former rugby union player Mike Tindall is the current favourite to win I’m a Celeb 2022. The likelihood of a contestant to win the show is influenced by how famous they are and whether they are likeable or Matt Hancock. This is the full list of how the celebrities currently rank:

Jill Scott - 7/4

Mike Tindall - 3/1

Chris Moyles - 5/1

Owen Warner - 8/1

Babatunde Aleshe - 10/1

Matt Hancock - 12/1

Boy George - 16/1

Seann Walsh - 18/1

Sue Cleaver - 33/1

Scarlette Douglas - 40/1

Charlene White - 50/1

As of 10 November, Lioness Jill Scott is the bookies’ favourite to win, followed by former rugby union player Mike Tindall, and radio personalty Chris Moyles. Boy George, who has become the highest-paid campmate in I’m a Celeb’s history with a fee of £500,000 is the seventh favourite, behind Matt Hancock. Broacaster Charlene White is least favourite to win with odds of 50-1. The odds will continue to change as more episodes air.

Could Matt Hancock win I’m a Celebrity 2022?

Matt Hancock could be earning as much as £350,000 on I’m a Celebrity

Matt Hancock, who made headlines for his surprise announcement that he would be entering the jungle, lost the Conservative Party whip as a result, and it doesn’t look very likely that he’ll win, as he’s currently ninth favourite out of 12.

Hancock’s exact fee for the show isn’t known but has been estimated to be around £350,000. And it might be some small comfort to the former health secretary that although he probably won’t win the show, he is the bookies’ favourite in another area - he is expected to break the record for most bushtucker trials done by one celebrity. Bookies expect the public to vote for him to do as many trials as possible as a way of punishing him for his behaviour whilst serving in the cabinet during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For those who have forgotten, among Hancock’s mistakes was a social distance busting affair with his aide, the catastrophic bungling of public safety when untested patients were discharged into care homes early into the pandemic, and an appearance on Good Morning Britain in which some viewers claimed he had pretended to cry.

Whilst it is likely that Hancock will be facing a lot of trials during his time in the jungle - the record to beat is eight, set by former model Janice Dickinson during her stint on the show in 2007. Music producer Naughty Boy completed seven trials in 2021, and nutritionist Gillian McKeith infamously took part in six trials in 2010 - including one which saw her faint before the trial had even begun.

When is I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here on TV?

Season 22 of I’m a Celebrity will premiere on Sunday 6 November on ITV at 9pm - the first episode will be 1hr 45mins long. Episodes will air nightly on ITV from 9pm, although Tuesday’s episode will begin at 9.15pm.