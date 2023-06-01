Travis George will compete against the likes of Ghetto Kids and Viggo Venn in the Britain’s Got Talent final

Travis George has made it to the Britain's Got Talent final. (YouTube)

Travis George has been one of the standout contestants in this year’s series of Britain’s Got Talent and he is now targeting a place at the Royal Variety performance as he prepares to perform in the final of this year’s show.

The Welsh singer wowed the judges during the semi-final on Wednesday 31 May and he will compete in the final of this year’s show against talented acts such as comedian Viggo Venn and dance troupe Ghetto Kids.

George’s powerful vocals have won the hearts of audiences around the UK and new judge Bruno Tonioli claimed that he is capable of walking on to a West End Show. But who is Travis George and how did he rise to fame? Here is everything you need to know about the Britain’s Got Talent finalist.

Who is Travis George?

Travis George is a 22-year-old singer and actor, who hails from South Wales.

Many eagle-eyed fans stated that they recognised the singer from the long-running BBC show Casualty. During his time on the show George played the role of Louis Marsh, who is the boyfriend of a pregnant woman with down syndrome.

Other credits include Doctors and The A Word.

Travis George wowed the judges on his Britain's Got Talent debut. (YouTube)

Travis George on Britain’s Got Talent 2023

Travis George was joined at his Britain’s Got Talent audition by his mother who sat backstage alongside Ant and Dec to show her support.

George appeared visibly nervous when he appeared for his audition and he struggled to speak when introducing himself to the judges.

Despite his nerves, he went on to deliver a phenomenal rendition of the popular Les Miserables song Stars. His powerful vocals stunned the audience and the judges and he was given a standing ovation by the crowd in attendance.

George’s performance was praised by all of the judges - Bruno Tonioli said: “I’m telling you, you could walk into a West End show tomorrow. Very, very difficult, sang better than most people I’ve heard.”

These claims were echoed by performer Amanda Holden who added: “I’ve seen Les Mis countless times, and you just knocked it out the park.”

George was praised by all four judges and he convincingly made it to the semi-final.

Travis George's BGT semi-final performance

Travis George returned to the stage for the Britain’s Got Talent semi-final and he earned his spot in the final by performing another Les Miserables classic - Bring Him Home.

The act was once again hailed by most of the judges, but one member of the regular line-up was not won over.

Simon Cowell described the performance as a drop-off from his earlier audition and claimed that the song choice was “too safe.”

He added: “I don’t know why but I thought there would be an extra 10-20 percent. I don’t know why. Obviously, the audience disagrees with me but I don’t know why but I wanted more.”

George was the second act to progress to the semi-final as Ghetto Kids won the public vote.