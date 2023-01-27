Boris Johnson has been paid an average of more than £27,000 per hour for a series of speaking engagements

Boris Johnson has registered outside earnings, donations and gifts worth more than £3 million in the months since leaving office.

The former prime minister has earned significantly more than any other MP from outside work. In the last month alone he registered earnings of almost £1 million from speeches and a book advance.

More than £3 million since September

Since officially stepping down as Prime Minister in early September, Johnson has received earnings, hospitality, donations and gifts worth £3.25 million on top of his £84,000 MP salary.

The majority of this has come from earnings for speaking engagements. Since October, Johnson has been paid for eight speaking engagements, including at a blockchain conference in Singapore and the US-based Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers conference.

The register of members’ financial interests shows Johnson has spent 65 hours and 15 minutes on these speaking engagements in total and has received more than £1.7 million - meaning his average hourly rate is over £27,000.

Johnson declared two speeches totalling around £447,000 in the latest edition of the register. On 14 December he addressed the Aditya Birla Management Corporation in Mumbai, India, while on 13 January he gave a speech at Bloomberg Singapore.

Johnson also registered an advance payment for a book from the publisher HarperCollins, received on 6 January, worth £510,000.

Previously, NationalWorld revealed that the £1 million donation Johnson received in November last year - thought to be the largest single donation ever received by an MP - came from a prominent figure in the crypto sector.

Christopher Harborne has previously lobbied for the Digital Currencies Governance Group (DCGG) in the EU, and the group met with then-Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi as part of a business roundtable in August last year.

Since leaving No 10 Johnson’s office and accommodation costs have been met by donors. The London-based Investors in Private Capital Limited have committed to providing furnished office space for a year from 7 September 2022, valued at more than £7,000 per month or £85,320 in total. Longtime Conservative donors the Bamford family have provided Johnson with accommodation valued at £10,000 each month since September, plus use of an additional property on three occasions, valued at £3,500 each.

During his frequent trips abroad in recent months, Johnson has benefitted from complementary use of the prestigious Sussex and Windsor suites at Gatwick and Heathrow airports respectively. Heathrow’s Windsor suite includes a chauffeur service, Michelin-star food served by a private butler and a personal shopping service.

