Workers across a variety of sectors will stage more industrial action next month causing widespread disruption

Last year, strike action increased across various sectors as unions took action over pay and working conditions during the cost of living crisis.

Rail services, Royal Mail deliveries, NHS and ambulance support were all disrupted.

Significant disruption occurred over the Christmas period and strikes have continued into the new year whilst Rishi Sunak is reportedly preparing new anti-strike laws to limit their effects.

As we head into February, more strike action is on the way.

On Tuesday (17 January) train drivers announced they will walk out once more for two days next month after their union rejected a pay offer. Teachers in England and Wales will also walk out in February, alongside civil servants and university staff.

Here is a full list of which sectors are striking and which dates they will walk out on.

Rail strikes

Train drivers have announced new strike dates in February after their union rejected a pay offer.

Aslef announced the following strike dates:

1 February

3 February

Mick Whelan, Aslef general secretary, said: “The offer is not acceptable but we are willing to engage in further discussions with the train operating companies. They want to rip up our terms and conditions in return for a real-terms pay cut. It was clearly a rushed offer, made just before our meeting with the minister, and not one, it seems to me, that was designed to be accepted.

“Our members at these companies have not had an increase since 2019, despite soaring inflation, and it is time the companies – encouraged, perhaps, by the Government – sat down with us and got serious. That is the way – and the only way – to end this dispute.“

The companies affected include:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia

GTR Great Northern Thameslink

London North Eastern Railway

Northern Trains

Southeastern

Southern/Gatwick Express

South Western Railway (depot drivers only)

SWR Island Line

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains.

Teaching strikes

Teachers in England and Wales will walk out of classrooms in February after a dispute over pay.

Nine out of ten teachers who are members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted in favour of strikes. The union has announced seven days of walkouts – but said any individual school will only be impacted by four days.

The first day of strikes will be Wednesday 1 February with more than 23,000 schools across England and Wales affected, the NEU said. The final day of action will be on Thursday 16 March.

The NEU said teachers in sixth-form colleges in England, who have already been balloted and on strike in recent months, will also take part in action on the strike days between 1 February and 16 March.

1 February – national strike action across England and Wales

14 February – national strike action across England and Wales

28 February – regional strike action in the North, Northwest and Yorkshire and the Humber

Primary and secondary school teachers in Scotland are also striking in a dispute over pay.

Unions are calling for a pay rise more in line with inflation, which is now close to 11 per cent, amid the cost of living crisis. However, the Scottish Government has said such an increase for all teachers is not affordable within its fixed budget.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) has organised 16 consecutive days of action starting from Monday 16 January, that will see teachers strike across Scotland in a staggered fashion.

Here is the full list of dates and locations:

Wednesday 1 February – Clackmannanshire and Aberdeen

Thursday 2 February – Dundee and Argyll and Bute

Friday 3 February – South Lanarkshire and Western Isles

Monday 6 February – Inverclyde and Shetland

University strikes

The University and College Union (UCU) has announced that more than 70,000 staff at 150 universities across the UK will strike for 18 days between February and March in disputes over pay, conditions and attacks on pensions.

The precise dates of the action will be confirmed in due course.

The committee also agreed to re-ballot staff at all 150 universities to renew UCU’s mandate and allow the union to call action well into 2023, including a marking and assessment boycott from April - unless the disputes are settled.

UCU said the “clock is ticking” for university bosses to avoid widespread disruption this year.

The Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), which represents university employers, made UCU a pay offer worth between 4% and 5% on 11 January, but UCU said the offer was “not enough”.

Nursing strikes

Nurses will walk out of hospitals on two more days next month in pursuit of a 19.2 per cent pay rise.

Nurses at 73 NHS trusts in England are set to strike - more than the amount of NHS trusts that walked out during two days of strikes in December.

The Royal College of Nursing said nurses will strike on:

6 February

7 February

Health leaders described the announcement of further strike dates as “very worrying” and warned they are likely to have an “even greater impact” than previous walkouts.

Civil service strikes

Around 100,000 civil servants will go on strike on Wednesday 1 February over a bitter pay, jobs and conditions dispute.

The following departments reached the 50 per cent voting threshold to strike:

ACAS

British Museum

Cabinet Office

Charity Commission

Maritime & Coastguard Agency

Scottish Public Services Ombudsman

Natural Resources Wales

Crown Office & Procurator Fiscal Service

Independent Office for Police Conduct

Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)

Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA)

Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS)

Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC)

Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS)

Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA)

Audit Wales

Department for Education

Natural England

Competition Service

Gambling Commission

Historic England

Health & Safety Executive (HSE)

Historic Environment Scotland

Home Office

Insolvency Service

HM Land Registry

Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra)

Creative Scotland

National Galleries of Scotland

National Museums of Scotland

National Audit Office

National Lottery Heritage Fund

Department for Transport

National Library of Wales

National Museums Liverpool

Gangmasters & Labour Abuse Authority

Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO)

Ofgem

Competition & Markets Authority

Office for National Statistics & UKSA

OFWAT

Ofsted

UK Intellectual Property Office

Vehicle Certification Agency

Planning Inspectorate

National Archives

Registers of Scotland

Transport Focus

Sports Grounds Safety Authority

Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

Equality & Human Rights Commission

Scottish Enterprise

NatureScot

Scottish Government

Serious Fraud Office

Skills Development Scotland

The Council of the RFCAs

Sport England

Scotland’s Commission for Children & Young People

RFCA West Midlands

Scottish Courts & Tribunals Service

Legal Aid Agency

UK Research & Innovation (UKRI)

Visit Scotland

Government Legal Department

Parole Board for England & Wales

Animal & Plant Health Agency (APHA)

Wallace Collection

Senedd Cymru (Welsh Parliament)

Scottish Human Rights Commission

Scottish Prison Service

Scottish Parliament

Student Loans Company

Architecture & Design Scotland

Higher Education Funding Council for Wales

National Highways

Westminster Foundation for Democracy

Independent Living Fund Scotland

Rural Payments Agency

Defence, Science & Technology Laboratory

Electoral Commission

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC)

Security Industry Authority

UK Space Agency

Marine Management Organisation

Youth Justice Board

Local Government Boundary Commission for England

Northern Ireland Office

Prisons & Probation Ombudsman

Wales Office

Courts and Tribunals Judiciary

Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority

Children’s Commissioner for England

Food Standards Scotland

Crown Estate Scotland

Risk Management Authority

Local Democracy & Boundary Commission for Wales

UK Debt Management Office

Student Awards Agency for Scotland (SAAS)

Social Security Scotland

Scottish Housing Regulator

Revenue Scotland

Department of International Trade

Bord na Gaidhlig

Forestry Commission England

Scottish Forestry

Leasehold Advisory Service

Forestry and Land Scotland

UKSV (Cabinet Office)

Disclosure and Barring Service

Veterinary Medicines Directorate

Institute for Apprenticeships

Office for Students (OfS)

Transport Scotland

Accountant in Bankruptcy

Disclosure Scotland

Education Scotland

Office for the Scottish Charity Regulator

Scottish Public Pensions Agency (SPPA)

National Records of Scotland

South of Scotland Enterprise

Trade Remedies Authority

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA)

Office for Health Improvement & Disparities (OHID)

Royal Mail strikes

There are no further strike dates currently confirmed for 2023, but the dispute shows little sign of reaching a conclusion.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has warned “further action will take place in 2023”.

A spokesperson for the union said: “Royal Mail Group keep telling us they have no money. They find it to spend millions on agency staff just for show. Make no mistake – this isn’t about clearing mail, it’s about breaking the spirits of postal workers. They will never succeed.”

Royal Mail, however, urged the CWU to “seriously consider” its latest offer to help “bring the company back to profitability.”

The company tabled its “best and final” offer to workers in late November. It said the offer includes “extensive improvements” that have been made during the negotiations with the CWU, including an enhanced pay deal of up to 9 per cent over 18 months and making voluntary redundancy terms more generous.

The union countered with its own offer. Andy Furey, the CWU’s acting deputy general secretary, said the offer had been “thrown back in our face”.

Ahead of the Christmas strikes, the CWU said: “An offer extended to the company to suspend the strikes and establish a period of calm from now until 16 January, 2023, as well as the union and the company both signing a joint statement incorporating Royal Mail’s latest promise of no compulsory redundancies, was rejected almost immediately.”

