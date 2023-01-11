The Royal Mail has asked customers to stop sending export items while it works to “resolve the issue”.

The Royal Mail has been hacked. Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Royal Mail has said it is experiencing “severe disruption” to its international export services after a cyber attack.

A statement from the company said it was temporarily unable to despatch export items including letters and parcels to overseas destinations. Royal Mail has alerted the National Cyber Security Centre and the National Crime Agency who are investigating.

It said its “teams are working around the clock to resolve this disruption and we will update customers as soon as we have more information”.

A spokesperson added: “We immediately launched an investigation into the incident and we are working with external experts. We have reported the incident to our regulators and the relevant security authorities. We would like to sincerely apologise to impacted customers for any disruption this incident may be causing.”

Can I send post through the Royal Mail?

The Royal Mail has asked customers to stop sending export items while it works to “resolve the issue”. It said that packages that have already shipped “may experience delay or disruption”.

The company added: “Our import operations continue to perform a full service with some minor delays.” There appears to be no issue with domestic mail and packages, which can still be sent.