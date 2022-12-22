With postal workers striking, a lot of letters and parcels are not arriving on time. So, NationalWorld has found out how the festive season will affect mailing

Workers across the UK have been striking in recent weeks, with many public services disrupted as a result.

Rows - mostly between trade unions and the government - over pay and work conditions have impacted the NHS, railways and airports across the country. Postal workers have also staged walkouts in the lead up to Christmas.

The Royal Mail - the private company that carries letters and parcels from A to B - has seen its services heavily disrupted as a result of the strike action by the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

Despite being urged to post letters and parcels as early as possible, the industrial action has left many people facing the prospect of not receiving their Christmas gifts or cards on time.

So what dates will Royal Mail be collecting and delivering post over the Christmas period - and how could post be impacted by the strikes over the festive period? Here’s what you need to know.

Royal Mail deliveries will be disrupted by strikes and the Christmas period (image: Getty Images)

When are the Royal Mail strikes?

Royal Mail postal workers have been on strike for 16 days so far in 2022, and are set to walk out for another two days in the run up to Christmas 2022.

Industrial action is set to take place on 23 and 24 December, with workers having already staged strikes on 9, 11, 14 and 15 December. This action has already heavily disrupted Christmas post - one of the busiest periods of the year for the postal service.

The dispute, which involves 115,000 workers, revolves around a below-inflation pay offer, proposed alterations to working conditions and a threat to slash 10,000 jobs in 2023. Negotiations between the CWU and Royal Mail broke down on 20 December.

The CWU has subsequently warned it will carry out further strike action in 2023, although it has not revealed dates for the next round of walkouts.

What dates will Royal Mail deliver over Christmas?

With industrial action taking place on 23 and 24 December, almost the entire postal network will grind to a halt.

Special delivery and tracked parcels may still be delivered, and Royal Mail has promised to prioritise delivery of Covid test kits and medical prescriptions. However, other door-to-door letters and parcels will not be delivered.

Postal workers are staging industrial action in the run up to Christmas (image: Getty Images)

The company has warned delays will be highly likely once the industrial action has ceased, but that it would be seeking to get deliveries back on track as soon as possible.

But it may be some time before any Christmas cards trapped in the system make their way through to people as no post will be collected or delivered anywhere in the UK over the Christmas bank holidays on 26 and 27 December.

When will Royal Mail deliver over the New Year?

With 28 to 30 December being regular working days, and 31 December classed as a normal Saturday, postal collections and deliveries will be resuming as per usual.

Royal Mail has not yet indicated when services will resume in 2023. Monday 2 January is a national bank holiday, which means it is unlikely that any postal collections or deliveries will be taking place.