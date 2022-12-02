Strikes are planned for Christmas Eve which is traditionally one of Royal Mail’s busiest days

Royal Mail has hit out at the main union representing postal workers over “unacceptable behaviour” as they staged another strike in the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

The company said more than 100 allegations of incidents including violence and harassment have been reported over the four months of the Communication Workers Union’s (CWU) industrial action, with 35 cases reported to the police.

Advertisement

It has now written to Dave Ward, general secretary of the CWU, claiming a pattern of “wholly unacceptable behaviour” on picket lines across the country, which the union has strongly denied, insisting that picketing since the start of strikes has been peaceful.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “This behaviour has no place in any civilised workplace. The direct intervention of the CWU’s general secretary is needed to end this culture of intimidation on the picket line, including many incidents by CWU representatives.

Advertisement

“More than 10,000 frontline employees chose to work on each of the last two days of strike action, and with numbers increasing with each passing day of industrial action, they should feel confident that they can do so safely and without the risk of harm. We have zero tolerance for bullying or harassment.

“We will continue to support any employee who works on a strike day. They can be assured that we will investigate every incident and allegation and take swift action to discipline the individuals involved appropriately.”

Advertisement

Royal Mail said it had reported picket line incidents to police in Scotland, Northern Ireland, West Midlands, Lancashire, London, Kent, Norfolk, Devon & Cornwall, and Gwent.

A CWU spokesperson responded: “These allegations are as embarrassing as they are untrue. For a chief executive who spends his every waking hour, intimidating, gaslighting and mocking our members online, to have the front to target others for wholly legal and friendly picketing is beyond a joke.

“Prior to every round of strike action, the union has reminded members to turn out in record numbers whilst being peaceful and respectful. Our members and reps have done us proud.

“Our members want to go back to work and save Christmas for 32 million households in the UK but they will not bow down to a culture of intimidation.”

Advertisement

Thousands of Royal Mail staff will go on strike again over the coming weeks (Photo: Getty Images)

It comes after Royal Mail workers staged a two-day strike covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday in a row over pay and conditions after talks between the company and the CWU last week ended without agreement.

Advertisement

It marked the latest in a series of walkouts involving 115,000 workers and affected letter and parcel deliveries across the UK. The CWU, which represents postal workers, says its members want a pay rise that matches the rising cost of living.

Royal Mail said it had made its “best and final” offer to the union aimed at resolving the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions, but “no talks are happening”. It comes after members of the CWU have held a series of strikes in recent weeks which the company said had cost £100 million.

The postal service says its revised offer now includes “extensive improvements”, including an enhanced pay deal of up to 9% over 18 months, offering to develop a new profit share scheme for employees, and making voluntary redundancy terms more generous. It had previously offered a 7% pay rise over two years.

The company said it was also committing to no compulsory redundancies until the end of March 2023 at the earliest, and seasonal working proposals would be changed so that employees would work around two hours less a week in the summer, and two hours more in the winter.

Advertisement

The company added it was offering to buy out a number of legacy allowances, make Sunday working voluntary and staggering the introduction of later start and finish times over three years.

Simon Thompson, Royal Mail’s chief executive, said: “Talks have lasted for seven months and we have made numerous improvements and two pay offers, which would now see up to a 9% pay increase over 18 months alongside a host of other enhancements. This is our best and final offer.

Advertisement

“Negotiations involve give and take, but it appears that the CWU’s approach is to just take. We want to reach a deal, but time is running out for the CWU to change their position and avoid further damaging strike action tomorrow.

“The strikes have already added £100 million to Royal Mail’s losses so far this year. In a materially loss making company, with every additional day of strike action we are facing the difficult choice of about whether we spend our money on pay and protecting jobs, or on the cost of strikes.”

In response, the CWU wrote in a tweet last week: "We have today met with Royal Mail Group. CEO Simon Thompson did not even attend the meeting. The strikes tomorrow and Friday go ahead."

When are Royal Mail staff striking?

Advertisement

Royal Mail staff are set to strike on six days in December, including on Christmas Eve - which is one of the busiest days of the year for the company. CWU members have also added dates on 9, 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24 December, in addition to the strikes held on 30 November and 1 December.

A CWU spokesperson said previously: “The CWU want a negotiated settlement with Royal Mail Group and will continue to engage the company to that end. But those in charge of Royal Mail need to wake up and realise we won’t allow them to destroy the livelihoods of postal workers.”

Advertisement

Members of the CWU are involved in a long running dispute over pay and conditions and strike action is set to continue, following on from previous walkouts in August, September, October and early November.

CWU acting deputy general secretary Andy Furey added: “This dispute has always been about a company having respect for dedicated public servants who, as key workers, provided unprecedented customer service during the pandemic. The determination of these people hasn’t swayed, and nor has their sense of betrayal.

“They won’t accept their living standards being smashed by people running a service that generated tens of millions of pounds in profit out of our members’ efforts. There is more than enough money for a reasonable pay rise – implementing this real-terms pay cut has always been a management choice, not a necessity. We urge management to see sense, get into real negotiations and cut a fair deal to avert these strikes.”

Royal Mail has warned that service could be disrupted and said it is doing “all we can to minimise any delays”. A spokesperson said: “Our preference is for an agreement with the CWU but the change we need is not optional. They should be focused on a resolution to this dispute for their members and the long-term health of the business, rather than damaging strike action.”

Advertisement

Royal Mail strike dates 2022

Workers who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters:

Advertisement

9 December

11 December

14 December

15 December

23 December

24 December

Processing, distribution, international, collection and admin:

9 December

11 December

14 December

15 December

23 December

24 December

Delivery:

Advertisement

2 December

9 December

11 December

14 December

15 December

23 December

24 December

Network:

Advertisement

9 December

11 December

14 December

15 December

23 December

24 December

Royal Mail has said on days when national strike action is taking place it will deliver as many Special Delivery and Tracked24 parcels as possible, and prioritise the delivery of Covid test kits and medical prescriptions. The postal service will not be delivering letters on these days, with the exception of Special Delivery.

It is recommended that people post items as early as possible in advance of the strike dates, but collections will be less frequent on days when strike action is taking place.

Advertisement

Why are Royal Mail staff going on strike?

The CMU is striking over a long-running dispute over pay and conditions and has accused the postal service of planning structural change, which would effectively see employees in secure, well-paid jobs turned into a “casualised, financially precarious workforce overnight”.

Advertisement

The union said plans include delaying the arrival of post to members of the public by three hours, cuts in workers’ sick pay and inferior terms for new employees. It explained that workers rejecting a pay freeze for 2021-22 and a pay offer of 5% with effect from 1 April 2022, with a £500 one-off lump sum. The union said this would have been a dramatic real-terms pay cut for workers, with inflation reaching 11.1%.

The CWU accused Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson of side-stepping talks aimed at avoiding strike action and said in recent weeks, relations between worker and employer have deteriorated, with Royal Mail serving legal notice that it was withdrawing from existing agreements with the union, as well as threatening to cut 10,000 jobs following strike action last week.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “Instead of sitting down and sorting out his problems like an adult, Simon Thompson chose to be a vanishing act instead. When someone like him earns £62,750 a month and can give himself six-figure bonuses, it is a disgrace that he sees it fit to disrespect our members in such a way.

“Simon can’t dodge the reality that a mood of rebellion is sweeping postal workers who won’t accept Thompson’s hostile and bizarre behaviour. Postal workers go above and beyond every day and they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. We won’t be backing down until we get just that.”

Advertisement