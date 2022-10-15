The bookmakers’ odds are in - the fourth Prime Minister since 2019 could be...

Truss’ tumultuous 40 days (at the time of writing) as Prime Minister have been unsteady to say the least. They started with her chancellor’s disastrous “mini budget” - which sent markets into a panicked frenzy and saw the pound hit its lowest ever rate against the US dollar - before we saw major U-turns on key policies, and the firing of said chancellor.

That has led to much unrest among the Conservative Party, with Truss having very little credibility among her colleagues - some of whom supported her to become leader just a few weeks ago.

But if her days in Downing Street are numbered, who’s best placed to take up the mantle? Could Rishi Sunak, runner-up in the summer’s leadership contest, be given the opportunity?

Or will the job be handed back to Boris Johnson in the kind of dramatic return usually reserved for the scripts of professional wrestling’s most audacious storylines?

We can speculate all we like. But what do the bookies think? Informed by insider knowledge, unconfirmed reports and Westminster hearsay, their predictions are at least somewhat educated.

Here is everything you need to know.

Who could be the next Prime Minister?

Clockwise from top left: Keir Starmer, Rishi Sunak, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, and Ben Wallace could all find themselves in No 10 sooner than they had thought (Photos: Getty Images)

According to Oddschecker , which collates the odds given by the biggest betting sites, Rishi Sunak (9/5) stands the best chance of being the next Prime Minister after Liz Truss.

Sunak came close to securing the job over the summer, taking on Truss in the leadership contest in which he placed as runner-up.

It’s fair to say that Sunak’s Conservatism is less hardline than that of Truss’, especially when it comes to finances. His economic approach would likely be quite different to that of ‘Trussonomics’, but could that be what’s needed to steady the ship?

But bookmakers aren’t so sure that Britain’s next Prime Minister will even be from the Conservative Party. Second favourite to be next leader is Keir Starmer (11/2), the Labour Party frontman who has been polling favourably in the wake of Truss’ rocky first month in office.

Unsurprisingly, his calls for a general election - whether Truss is forced out or not - grow louder by the day, and with the percentage points and opinion polls currently to his party’s benefit, he’ll be keen to strike while the iron is hot.

Newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (13/2) is third favourite to take the helm, an experienced minister with stints as Culture Secretary and Health Secretary on his CV.

Hunt’s relatively low-profile could be the antidote to the Tories’ last three years of Johnson bluster and Truss’ rabbit-in-the-headlights incapability. Though he does have a habit of causing people to swear.

Ben Wallace (19/2) - another of the leadership hopefuls from this summer’s race - is next up. The current Defence Secretary - first appointed by Boris Johnson - has managed to escape the cull of multiple reshuffles in the years since.

Penny Mordaunt (11/1) rounds out the top five; it’s been mooted that the Leader of the House of Commons and Rishi Sunak could be installed at the head of a new administration on a joint ticket.

Then we come to the figurative elephant in the room: Boris Johnson (16/1). Bookmakers believe he is only the sixth most likely person to be the next resident of 10 Downing Street.

The rest of the field looks like this (all odds correct at time of writing):

Kemi Badenoch - 40/1

Michael Gove - 50/1

Suella Braverman - 50/1

Therese Coffey - 54/1

What else are bookmakers predicting?

There’s plenty of talk about who could succeed Liz Truss, but will Britain actually see its fourth Prime Minister in as many years in 2022?

The betting sites aren’t so sure, and looking at some of Oddschecker’s other British politics categories , we can see that bookmakers still believe the next general election will come in 2024 (3/10).