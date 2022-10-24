LivePolitics live: Rishi Sunak could be declared PM within hours after Boris Johnson abandons leadership bid
The race is on to succeed Liz Truss as Prime Minister after her disastrous 44 days in office
Rishi Sunak could be declared the UK’s next Prime Minister within hours after Boris Johnson ruled himself out of the race for No 10.
Tory MPs will choose who they want as their next leader in the first stage of the contest on Monday (24 October), but there is uncertainty over rival Penny Mordaunt’s prospects of securing sufficient support.
Candidates need a minimum of 100 MPs to nominate them to make it onto the ballot paper for the parliamentary stage of the election process. If Mordaunt falls short of this total by the deadline of 2pm, or pulls out of the contest, Sunak will take charge of the party without the need for a vote. A campaign source confirmed she was still in the running on Sunday, arguing she was the candidate who Labour feared the most.
It comes after Johnson dramatically withdrew from the race - having never officially entered - claiming he had the numbers but admitted he could not unite his warring party.
Sunak standing for Tory leader on 2019 manifesto
Home Secretary Grant Shapps said Rishi Sunak is standing for Tory leader on the 2019 manifesto.
He told Sky News: “We elect a party and we elect individuals as members of that party, and the 2019 manifesto is actually the thing – the document, if you like – that Rishi is standing on.”
Shapps added that Sunak does not think he has the Tory leadership “in the bag” and is working hard to attract supporters who were previously backing Boris Johnson.
Asked if Penny Mordaunt should step aside, Shapps told Sky News: “That’s up to Penny Mordaunt and her supporters.
“What I do know is that Rishi enjoys the support of a large number of Conservative MPs, and there’s a very high nomination threshold of 100.”
Gove and Patel back Sunak for PM
Conservative former Cabinet minister Michael Gove called for Tories to unite behind Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest.
He tweeted: “It is time now for the Conservative Party to unite behind @RishiSunak – there are big challenges ahead and the national interest requires us to show resolution and fortitude under new leadership.”
Former Home Secretary Priti Patel also announced her support for Sunak, tweeting: “In these difficult times for our country we must unite by putting public service first and work together.
“We care about our country and with the enormous challenges upon us we must put political differences aside to give @RishiSunak the best chance of succeeding.”
Mordaunt backer: it’s ‘all to play for’
Penny Mordaunt supporter Damian Collins has said it will be “all to play for” in the Tory leadership contest if there is a ballot of party members.
The tech and digital economy minister claimed “a lot of people” had “instantly” switched their allegiance from Boris Johnson to Mordaunt after the former Prime Minister ruled himself out of the race on Sunday.
Collins told Time Radio: “I think it is all to play for today in terms of whether Penny can get the 100 votes she needs to make sure there is a members ballot.
“I think it would be all to play for if there was a ballot of the members and some of the polling that has been released shows… there’s a high degree of trust for Penny.”
Collins argued that Tory members should get a chance to “have their say” on the next Prime Minister.
Parliamentary stage of leadership race to conclude on Monday
The parliamentary stage of the Tory leadership contest will conclude on Monday and candidates will need a minimum of 100 nominations from MPs to proceed to the ballot.
The number has been fixed at a high threshold so that a maximum of three candidates can be on the ballot paper.
If there are three, the candidate with the fewest number of votes after the first ballot will be eliminated. That first round is to be held between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Monday with the result announced at 6pm.
Then there will be an “indicative” vote once only two candidates are left, which will be held between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Monday, and the result announced at 9pm.
The hope is perhaps that the loser of the “indicative” vote may drop out of the race, in which case a new leader emerges without the involvement of Tory party members.
Mordaunt hoping MPs will back her after Johnson pulls out
Penny Mordaunt’s team are hoping that Boris Johnson’s departure from the leadership race will see a swathe of MPs who were backing him or are yet to declare swing behind her.
A campaign source confirmed she was still in the running on Sunday, arguing she was the candidate who Labour feared the most.
The source said: “Penny is the unifying candidate who is most likely to keep the wings of the Conservative Party together and polling shows that she is the most likely candidate to hold on to the seats the Conservative Party gained in 2019.”
However, one senior minister who was backing Johnson – the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi – said he would now be supporting Sunak.
Mordaunt has limited time to get the necessary 100 nominations. If she fails, Rishi Sunak will be declared leader without a contest. If she does get the numbers, MPs will then decide which of the two candidates they prefer in an “indicative” vote.
Sunak could be PM within hours
‘Not the right time’ - Johnson’s statement in full
Here’s Boris Johnson’s full statement following his shock exit from the race:
“In the last few days I have been overwhelmed by the number of people who suggested that I should once again contest the Conservative Party leadership, both among the public and among friends and colleagues in Parliament.
“I have been attracted because I led our party into a massive election victory less than three years ago – and I believe I am therefore uniquely placed to avert a general election now.
“A general election would be a further disastrous distraction just when the Government must focus on the economic pressures faced by families across the country.
“I believe I am well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024 – and tonight I can confirm that I have cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations, including a proposer and a seconder, and I could put my nomination in tomorrow.
“There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members – and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday.
“But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.
“And though I have reached out to both Rishi (Sunak) and Penny (Mordaunt) – because I hoped that we could come together in the national interest – we have sadly not been able to work out a way of doing this.
“Therefore I am afraid the best thing is that I do not allow my nomination to go forward and commit my support to whoever succeeds.
“I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time.”
Boris Johnson drops out of race to be PM - saying he would not have a ‘united party’
Boris Johnson has pulled out of running for the Tory leadership, despite claiming he had the support required to do so.
The former prime minister said: “I believe I am well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024 – and tonight I can confirm that I have cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations, including a proposer and a seconder, and I could put my nomination in tomorrow.
“There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members – and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday.
“But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.”
Johnson said that due to the failure to reach a deal with Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, “I am afraid the best thing is that I do not allow my nomination to go forward and commit my support to whoever succeeds”.
“I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time,” the former prime minister said.
Rishi Sunak launches bid for Number 10
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak meet for talks
The former Prime Minister and his Chancellor have been locked in talks over a potential joint-ticket to succeed Liz Truss.
The pair are the frontrunners in the Conservative leadership race, despite neither having officially declared yet.
The only candiate to formally throw their hat in the ring has been Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt, who announced her campaign on Friday.