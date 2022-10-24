Our map shows which MPs have backed which candidate in the race to be prime minister - and which ones initially backed Boris Johnson before he dropped out.

Hundreds of Conservative MPs have now backed a candidate in the race to be Tory party leader and the new prime minister with Rishi Sunak storming ahead of Penny Mordaunt, according to tallies of public declarations.

Former chancellor Sunak is nearing 200 supporters, as of 1pm today (24 October). Mordaunt remains in the race with her team claiming she has the support of over 90 MPs - just shy of the 100 she needs by 2pm. This is consistently higher than the number of MPs who have publically said they are supporting her. The BBC has Mordaunt on 27, while the Conservative Home website has it at 28. Betting company Smarkets meanwhile makes it 29.

If just one candidate reaches the 100 backers threshold by the 2pm deadline, they will be crowned the winner. If there are two candidates, Tory party members will then get to vote in an online poll. The new prime minister will be known by Friday at the latest.

A new Conservative party leader and prime minister could be announced as soon as this afternoon. (Image: NationalWorld/Mark Hall)

But which MPs are backing Sunak and Mordaunt respectively? More than 50 members were also known to have publicly backed disgraced former prime minister Boris Johnson, despite him being forced out of office just weeks ago following a series of scandals. Johnson pulled out of the race on Sunday (23 October) despite claiming he had more than 100 supporters. Many of his backers have gone to Sunak incuding former Home Secretary Priti Patel, with at least to Mordaunt. Most remain undeclared.

You can search for your parliamentary constituency in our map below to find out who your MP has backed in the race. It will also show you whether your MP initially backed Johnson, before he announced he would not be running. Can’t see the map? Click here to open it in a new window.

Advertisement

Loading....

The map rounds up the names collected by political journalists and analysts at the BBC, Conservative Home, and betting firm Smarkets. It will be updated throughout the day on Monday (24 October) and once the race has ended, to show the final picture.

Mordaunt’s team insist she is remaining in the race despite Sunak’s sizable lead, arguing she is the candidate who Labour fear the most. You can keep up to date on all the latest news in our Tory leadership race live blog .

What did Boris Johnson say when he dropped out of the race?

Boris Johnson announced he was dropping out of the race to be prime minister on Sunday evening – although he had technically not officially entered the contest. The former Conservative leader claimed he had the support of 102MPs.

Advertisement

The total number of MPs who had publicly come out to support him however was far lower than this, with somewhere between 50 and 60 MPs backing him. The figure varies, depending on which MPs had spoken to which news outlet either on or off the record.