Johnson originally stepped down as PM on 6 September, but may be making a comeback to Downing Street

Boris Johnson is back in the UK after securing support from over 50 Tory MPs in the latest Conservative leadership race. The former Prime Minister (PM) who was forced to step down following breaching Coronavirus rules and his handling of the Chris Pincher scandal, might once again find himself in Number 10.

However, some of those backing Johnson now, had originally called for him to go, even stepping down from their posts in protest. So, who are they and what are they now saying about the former PM? Here’s everything you need to know.

Boris Johnson delivering his farewell address before his official resignation at Downing Street on 6 September (Pic: Getty Images)

Is Boris Johnson standing for Prime Minister?

Johnson has not yet officially announced that he will stand for PM again, however public backing for him has been growing, with over 50 MPs declaring their support behind him. Candidates who want to get onto the ballot will need the approval of at least 100 Tory MPs by Monday 24 October, with Johnson’s rival Rishi Sunak already reaching the numbers required.

Who is backing Boris Johnson now but supported his resignation?

It’s hard to believe that just three months ago Johnson was forced to step down from office after 148 of his colleagues voted against him and nearly 60 resigned in protest. However some of the very MPs who called on the former PM to go are now backing him to return.

Priti Patel, MP for Witham

The former home secretary has came out on social media backing Johnson for PM, however just three months ago she said he had lost the support of the Tory party and called on him to quit.

Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield

In July the MP called for the PM’s resignation stating “this can’t continue. Government can’t just grind to a halt like this.” But has now come out backing Johnson, in a statement he shared on social media he said: “To be honest, though clearly he made mistakes, I was never one of those who had wanted him to go in the first place. I’ve always felt that the potential of Boris is so huge and exciting. Nobody engages with the wider public in the way that he does.”

Jonathan Gullis, MP for Stoke-on-Trent North

Gullis stepped down from his role as a parliamentary private secretary in July, in a statement at the time he said: “I feel for too long we have been more focused on dealing with our reputational damage rather than delivering for the people of this country and spreading opportunity for all, which is why I came into politics.”

However, he is now appearing to back Johnson and took to Facebook to ask his constituents to complete a survey on the “Future Prime Minister”.

Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford

Johnson stood down as Tory Vice Chair on 7 July, stating that the former PM’s “errors of judgement and domestic actions” had “squandered the goodwill” of the party, and that he would “only damage our party and therefore our country”. However on Times Radio she told listeners she was backing the former PM.

Simon Clarke, MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

Following Johnson’s resignation the former Levelling Up Secretary tweeted that that it was “the right decision”, however his most recent social media activity has been firmly backing Johnson for leader, including making the statement “Boris is the person trusted by voters to level up opportunity across the country, from north to south.”

Nadhim Zahawi, MP for Stratford-on-Avon

The former Chancellor called on Johnson to resign two days after being appointed to his cabinet in July, telling the then PM “You must do the right thing and go now.” Zahwai is now backing Johnson in the leadership race.

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield and Karl McCartney MP for Lincoln

Both MPs withdrew their support for Johnson in July, calling for the former PM to step down, however both are now publicly backing him for Downing Street.

Other MPs who have openly backed Johnson for PM after calling for his resignation include:

Antony Higginbotham , MP for Burnley

Jill Mortimer MP for Hartlepool

Shaun Bailey, MP for West Bromwich West

Gareth Johnson , MP for Dartford

Henry Smith , MP for Crawley

Mark Eastwood , MP for Dewsbury

Amanda Milling , MP for Cannock Chase

Who are the MPs backing Boris Johnson?

The former PM has attracted backing from 56 Tory MPs, despite having only left office on 6 September. Some of those throwing their weight behind Johnson include former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

Here is the full list of MPs who have came out in support of Boris Johnson: