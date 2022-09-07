Holidaymakers can enjoy staying on the 20,000-acre estate for between £237 and £354 per night thanks to Airbnb

Her Majesty The Queen has made one of her private homes available to holidaymakers on Airbnb.

The 96-year-old often resides in London but has seven official residences, including Sandringham House.

Garden House is a four-bedroom property on the Sandringham Estate, and is extremely close to the Queen’s own residence Sandringham House.

Sleeping up to eight guests, holidaymakers can enjoy staying on the 20,000-acre estate for between £237 and £354 per night.

Garden House on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate is now available to book on Airbnb (Norfolk Hideaways Airbnb)

Used formerly as the Queen’s head gardener’s home, the two-storey property is already fully booked until March 2023.

Garden House has two king-bedrooms and two twin-bedrooms, as well as two bathrooms.

The home is “eclectically” furnished and is complete with pieces from the Royal Collection - the largest private art collection in the world.

It also boasts an Aga oven, an open fire, a formal dining room with seating for eight, a comfortable living room, and its own walled “garden where you can relax in and children and dogs are safe to run and play”.

Garden House, which is available on Airbnb, has it’s own informal walled garden. (Norfolk Hideaways Airbnb)

Garden House is described on Airbnb as a “charming hideaway”, and sits within walking distance of the Sandringham Visitors’ Centre and the Sandringham Café & Coffee Shop.

Holidaymakers will also have access to explore the Queen’s “much-loved” Country Park, which boasts a large play area for children.

The nearby Sandringham Exhibition & Transport Museum is home to the largest collection of Royal vehicles and the first motor car ever owned by a member of the Royal Family.

Sandringham Estate sits in the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, nearly three hours drive from Buckingham Palace itself.

The Airbnb advert also explains things to do nearby, it says: “You are only a short drive to the stunning North Norfolk beaches, an area surrounded by beautiful, poppy-rich meadows, fields of lavender, quiet lanes ideal for walking and cycling plus many quintessential English villages, complete with pubs and duck ponds!”

Queen Elizabeth II will break from royal tradition as she prepares to appoint the newly-elected prime minister from Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire. (Credit: Getty Images)

The Royal property has been listed by Norfolk Hideaways, who have over 1000 reviews on Airbnb - and a response rate of 96%.

The Estate is owned by the Queen herself, unlike Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle which is owned by the Crown.

Her father, George VI, and grandfather, George V, both died there - and it was the setting for most of her Christmas Day broadcasts in the first decade of her reign - including the the first televised speech in 1957.