Queen Elizabeth II will miss the Braemar Gathering with the Prince of Wales taking her place

It has been announced that the Queen is set to miss the annual Braemar Gathering in Scotland.

The monarch, who is patron of the games, traditionally attends the event at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, in which a series of Hghland games are hosted.

The news comes after it was announced that the Queen is set to appoint the newly elected prime minister from Balmoral rather than Buckingham Palace, in a break with royal tradition.

She is currently staying at Balmoral Castle, located almost 10 miles from the event, as part of her annual summer break.

Queen Elizabeth II will miss the annual Braemar Games in Scotland it has been announced. (Credit: Getty Images)

Why is The Queen missing th Braemar Gathering?

The Queen normally visits the Braemar Gathering during her summer break at Balmoral Castle.

However, in the first games held since the Covid-19 pandemic, she will miss the event.

The decision is said to have been taken for her “comfort”.

In the past year, the monarch has been said to have been experiencing mobility issues, with concerns over her ability to attend such events.

It is believed that due to her mobility issues, the Queen has been using a wheelchair.

She was forced to cancel some appearances during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, including an appearance at the Epsom Derby and the thanksgiving ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral.

What has Buckingham Palace said about the Queen missing the Braemar Gathering?

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, will still attend the games.

The Prince normally attends alongside his mother, but will visit the event without the Queen for the 2022 edition.

The Queen last attended the 2019 game alongside the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. (Credit: Getty Images)

What is the Braemar Gathering?

The Braemar Gathering is an annual event held at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Scotland each year.

Competitors face off against each other in a series of Highland games such as tug-o-war, caber toss and hammer throw, with members of the Royal Family watching as specators.

Organisers were forced to cancel the 2020 and 2021 events due to ongoing issues with the Covid-19 pandemic.