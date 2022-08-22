The Royals are making the move from London to Windsore with their children George, Charlotte and Louis also planning to move school

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to move their family to the ground of Windsor Castle, it has been announced.

The family are currently living in Kensington Palace, but the entire family, including their three children George, Charlotte and Louis, are now set to make a move to Adelaide Cottage on the grounds of Winsdor Palace.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after The Queen made a full-time move to Windsor Castle, meaning that the Cambridge’s will be closer to the monarch.

Here’s everything you need to know about the family’s new residence.

The Cambridge’s are moving from their residence in Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. (Credit: PA)

Where is Adelaide Cottage?

Adelaide Cottage is located inside the grounds of Windsor Castle, more specifically Windsor Home Park near to St George’s Chapel.

The property, which has been desribed as “modest” by Royal standards, is separate from the main palace.

Adelaide Cottage is located on the grounds of Windsor House Park, near to Windsor Castle, located in the top right of the photo. (Credit: Google Maps)

It is located around 25 miles from London. Despite moving from the captial, the Cambridge’s will still retain Kensington Palace as their London residence.

It was also confirmed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are to attend Lambrook School in Bracknell, around 10 miles away from Adelaide Cottage.

The school, which houses a 25m swimming pool and a nine-hole golf course on its 52 acre site, charges almost £7,000 per term.

What is the history of Adelaide Cottage?

The property was built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide, wife of King William IV.

Queen Victoria was also known to frequent the cottage to have afternoon tea.

Most notably in the modern Royals era, Group Captain Peter Townsend - who formed a romantic relationship with Princess Margaret in the 1950s - resided in the cottage.

Townsend was equerry to King George IV and later carried out the same role for Queen Elizabeth II.

He stayed in the property with his family in the 1940s.

What are the interiors of Adelaide Cottage like?

When it was first built, Adelaide Cottage was described as “chastely elegant”.

It featured two public rooms plus a retiring room, as well as being decorated with regency era Graeco-Egyptian accents, such as a grand marble fireplace.

It was also said to have been decorated with a gilded golden dolphin and rope decorations in the main bedroom, as a homage to the HMY Royal George.

However, the property underwent a renovation in 2015 to modernise the cottage.