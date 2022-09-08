Great North Run 2022: route, start time, road closures, weather - what time does it finish
The Great North Run is returning to Newcastle for 2022 this weekend
Tens of thousands of runners from across the country will be descending on Newcastle for the Great North Run.
It is the world’s largest half marathon and it has been running since 1981.
More than 60,000 people are estimated to take part in the Great North Run each year.
A mix of elite and amateur runners will run from Newcastle to South Shields.
Here is all you need to know:
When is the Great North Run?
The event will take place on Sunday (11 September).
It will begin on the morning of 11 September.
What time does the Great North Run start?
The event site will open at 8am on Sunday.
Start times will be staggered throughout the morning and are as follows:
- 10.15am - elite wheelchair
- 10.20am - elite women
- 10.22am - visually impaired
- 10.45am - elite men and masses start
When does the Great North Run finish?
The Red Arrows are due to perform at the finish of the Great North Run at 1.45pm on Sunday.
What is the route of the Great North Run?
The half marathon will run start in Newcastle, before crossing the Tyne into Gateshead.
Runners will then head through South Tyneside and come to an end in South Shields.
How long is the Great North Run?
It is a half marathon, meaning that is exactly half the distant of a marathon.
The distance is approximately 21.0975 kilometres long - or 13 miles 192.5 yards.
A full marathon is 26 miles 385 yards - 42.195 kilometres.
What are the road closures in Newcastle area?
A number of roads will be shut due to the Great North Run taking place on Sunday.
The closures are as follows:
- A167 Central Motorway (Cowgate Roundabout/ Grandstand Rd Interchange to Great North Rd) - 8pm 10 September to 6.30pm 11 September
- A167 Central Motorway (Closed from Great North Road Interchange to Park Lane) - 8.45am to 5pm 11 September
- A184 Park Lane/Felling Bypass to Whitemare Pool Interchange - 9am to 5pm 11 September
- A194(M) Whitemare Pool Interchange/Leam Lane to John Reid Rd Roundabout - 9.45am to 4pm 11 September
- John Reid Rd (A1300) to Prince Edward Rd (A1300) to Redwell Lane/Coast Rd (A183) roundabout - 9.45am to 4pm 11 September
- Coast Road (A183) closed from Redwell Lane to Mowbray Rd - 8am to 5.30pm 11 September
- Bents Park Rd. Closed from Sea Way to Mowbray Rd - 2.45am to 5.30pm 11 September
- Coast Road (A183) closed from Marsden Rock to Redwell Lane (Northbound only) - 2pm until 5.30pm
What will the weather be like for the Great North Run?
The Met Office has issued a long range forecast for the coming weekend.
The forecast for Newcastle-upon-Tyne is as follows:
- 7am - cloudy - 12C
- 10am - cloudy - 15C
- 1pm - cloudy - 18C
Who started the Great North Run?
The idea for the Great North Run was devised by former Olympic 10,000 m bronze medallist and BBC Sport commentator Brendan Foster.
He was inspired by doing the Round the Bays Race in New Zealand in 1979.