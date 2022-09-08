The Great North Run is returning to Newcastle for 2022 this weekend

Tens of thousands of runners from across the country will be descending on Newcastle for the Great North Run.

It is the world’s largest half marathon and it has been running since 1981.

More than 60,000 people are estimated to take part in the Great North Run each year.

A mix of elite and amateur runners will run from Newcastle to South Shields.

Here is all you need to know:

When is the Great North Run?

The event will take place on Sunday (11 September).

It will begin on the morning of 11 September.

What time does the Great North Run start?

The event site will open at 8am on Sunday.

Start times will be staggered throughout the morning and are as follows:

10.15am - elite wheelchair

10.20am - elite women

10.22am - visually impaired

10.45am - elite men and masses start

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Runners wait for the start as they take part in the 40th Great North Run on September 12, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

When does the Great North Run finish?

The Red Arrows are due to perform at the finish of the Great North Run at 1.45pm on Sunday.

What is the route of the Great North Run?

The half marathon will run start in Newcastle, before crossing the Tyne into Gateshead.

Runners will then head through South Tyneside and come to an end in South Shields.

Great North Run route for 2022. Picture: Great North Run

How long is the Great North Run?

It is a half marathon, meaning that is exactly half the distant of a marathon.

The distance is approximately 21.0975 kilometres long - or 13 miles 192.5 yards.

A full marathon is 26 miles 385 yards - 42.195 kilometres.

What are the road closures in Newcastle area?

A number of roads will be shut due to the Great North Run taking place on Sunday.

The closures are as follows:

A167 Central Motorway (Cowgate Roundabout/ Grandstand Rd Interchange to Great North Rd) - 8pm 10 September to 6.30pm 11 September

A167 Central Motorway (Closed from Great North Road Interchange to Park Lane) - 8.45am to 5pm 11 September

A184 Park Lane/Felling Bypass to Whitemare Pool Interchange - 9am to 5pm 11 September

A194(M) Whitemare Pool Interchange/Leam Lane to John Reid Rd Roundabout - 9.45am to 4pm 11 September

John Reid Rd (A1300) to Prince Edward Rd (A1300) to Redwell Lane/Coast Rd (A183) roundabout - 9.45am to 4pm 11 September

Coast Road (A183) closed from Redwell Lane to Mowbray Rd - 8am to 5.30pm 11 September

Bents Park Rd. Closed from Sea Way to Mowbray Rd - 2.45am to 5.30pm 11 September

Coast Road (A183) closed from Marsden Rock to Redwell Lane (Northbound only) - 2pm until 5.30pm

What will the weather be like for the Great North Run?

The Met Office has issued a long range forecast for the coming weekend.

The forecast for Newcastle-upon-Tyne is as follows:

7am - cloudy - 12C

10am - cloudy - 15C

1pm - cloudy - 18C

Who started the Great North Run?

The idea for the Great North Run was devised by former Olympic 10,000 m bronze medallist and BBC Sport commentator Brendan Foster.