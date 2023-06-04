Maren Morris features on the song ‘You All Over Me’, a ’vault’ track from Taylor Swift’s album Fearless.

Taylor Swift last night surprised fans with guest star Maren Morris while performing in Chicago for her ‘The Eras Tour’.

Morris appeared during the ‘surprise song’ section of the concert to duet with Swift on ‘You All Over Me’ - a song she features on. It is the first time the ‘vault’ track from Swift’s album Fearless, which she re-recorded in 2021, has ever been performed live.

Introducing Morris to the stage, Swift told the audience at Chicago’s Soldier Field Stadium: “Tonight I’m gonna play a song that I’ve never played live before, so that’s fun.”

She then thanked fans for supporting her ‘Taylor’s Verson’ re-recordings as she explained: “What I do when I re-record these albums is I put these songs on the album that almost made the album.

“And when I was re-recording Fearless,” the 33-year-old singer-songwriter continued, “I thought it would be really cool to have one of my favorite artists sing on one of the songs ‘From the Vault.’ We are so lucky Chicago, so incredibly lucky, because not only did that artist say ‘yes,’ but Maren Morris is actually here tonight.”

Gushing about the experience after the concert, Morris wrote on Instagram: “We finally got to play ‘You All Over Me’ and I won’t ever be shutting up about it. Love you @taylorswift and love you always, Chicago.”

What other guest stars have appeared at The Eras Tour?

Morris is not the only star to appear on stage with Swift as she has toured across the United States. Just last week, Swift brought out Ice Spice for three consecutive nights to perform their remix of the song ‘Karma’ from Swift’s latest album Midnights at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers also joined Swift onstage for all of the concerts where she was an opening act. The duo performed their collaboration ‘Nothing New’, a vault track from the album Red, each night and said a tearful goodbye when Bridgers’ shift was up and she was replaced by Girl In Red.

“This is the last time we’re going to get to sing together on this tour, [and] I don’t even know what to say, I’m really sad,” Swift said. “It’s really sad,” Bridgers responded, before calling Swift her “hero”. “I love you so much,” the two musicians then told each other while the audience cheered.

Swift also treated fans to performances alongside Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff - both of whom have often helped the pop star write and produce her songs.

Swift and Antonoff played ‘Getaway Car’ from Reputation, which they collaborated on, while Dessner, the founding member of rock band The National, came along for the first ever live performances of ‘The Great War’ and ‘Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve’, both from Swift’s latest album Midnights.

The earliest guest star on The Eras Tour was Marcus Mumford, who appeared on the second night in Las Vegas to sing ‘Cowboy Like Me’ with Swift, a song he features on. In a similar fashion to some of the other mentions on this list, it is the first time the track from the album evermore, which was released during the pandemic, has ever been performed live.