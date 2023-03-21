Joe Alwyn: who is Conversations with Friends actor, when did he start dating Taylor Swift and what is his age?

Rumours continue to swirl that actor Joe Alwyn is engaged to his popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift , and now the songstress has released a new song which is said to be about their love.

On Friday (17 March), Swift delighted fans by releasing a previously unheard song ahead of her Eras Tour, which began in the US later that night. The song, which is called All Of The Girls You Loved Before, is an outtake from her 2019 album Lover. The chorus of the song is 'Every dead-end street led you straight to me, now, you're all I need, I'm so thankful for all of the girls you've loved before, and I love you more'. This is supposedly a reference to Alwyn's past relationships and how Swift is glad that they have now come together in a relationship.

But, just who is Joe Alwyn, how old is he, how long has he been dating Taylor Swift and what have fans said about him? Here’s what you need to know.

Are Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift engaged?

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift secretly became engaged a few months ago, according to a report in The Sun, but this has not been confirmed by the couple. There have been rumours that the couple, who have always kept their relationship out of the public eye, have been engaged since the beginning of 2022. American magazine Life & Style reported on 17 February 2022 that Swift and Alwyn had privately got engaged, but their reps didn’t comment on the rumour.

In an interview to promote Conversations with Friends, on April 13 2022, Alwyn told

A week later, he spoke to the Wall Street Journal about the engagement rumours, but did not confirm or deny them. He said: “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

It seems unless Swift or Alwyn decide to make an official announcement on their relationship status we won't know if they are engaged or not - and given how private they are that is unlikely.

How long have Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift been dating?

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have always done their best to keep their relationship out of the public eye, so it is not known exactly when they first met and started dating. The Sun first reported that they had been seeing each other for months back in May 2017, which if true would mean that they have now been together for six years or more.

In May 2018, both Alwyn and Swift posted photos of themselves on the same day, standing next to the same cactus.

The pair did not mention each other in their captions, or tag each other in their photos, but many fans took this as confirmation that they were dating.

In September of the same year, Alwywn mentioned the Shake It Off singer in an interview with British Vogue , but only really to say he did not want to talk about their relationship. He said: “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people, but I really prefer to talk about work.”

In February 2019, the couple - who are rarely pictured together - were photographed walking hand in hand as they attended a BAFTAs after party. In April 2020, fans believed the pair were isolating together during the coronavirus pandemic as Alwyn posted photos of his Instagram stories of Swift’s cat, Benjamin Button.

How old is Joe Alwyn?

Joe Alwyn is 32 years old. He was born on 21 February 1991.

What is Joe Alwyn’s height?

Joe Alwyn is said to be 1.85m in height. That means he is just over six foot tall.

Who is Joe Alwyn?

Joe Alwyn is an actor from London, and has a history of film-making in his family. His parents are Elizabeth and Richard Alwyn. Elizabeth is an author, columnist, and psychoanalytic psychotherapist, while Richard is a documentary filmmaker.

He is the grandson of the late director and producer Jonathan Alwyn, who was best known for The Avengers (1961), Mystery and Imagination (1966) and Out of This World (1962). He is also the great-grandson of the late composer, conductor, and music teacher William Alwyn, who taught at London’s Royal Academy of Music as a professor from 1926 to 1955.

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift.

What TV shows and films has Joe Alwyn been in?

Joe auditioned for the role of Sam in Richard Curtis’ hugely successful romantic comedy Love Actually (2003), but lost out on the role to Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thirteen years later, he landed his first role in film, starring as Billy in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk (2016).

One of his most recent roles is in BBC drama Conversations with Friends , which landed on BBC Three in 2022 and is the latest TV adaptation of one of Sally Rooney ’s novels. Swift has publicly supported Alwyn in his role in the show, and he has also received praise from fans.

He also starred as Uncle George in 2022 film Catherine Called Birdy, which is available to watch now on Amazon Prime video. He's also due to star as Laertes in a modern adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet, which is currently in pre-production.

What has Taylor Swift said about Conversations with Friends?

Hours after Conversations with Friends debuted on BBC Three on Sunday 15 May 2022, Swift took to her Instagram to show support for her beau. She shared a post from the show’s Instagram story which included a quote from Time Magazine, which said the show, ‘breathes fresh life into Sally Rooney’s best novel.’

She shared a post from the show’s Instagram story which included a quote from Time Magazine, which said the show breathes fresh life into Sally Rooney’s best novel. In her caption, Swift wrote “Can confirm it’s phenomenal.”

What have fans said about Joe Alwyn in Conversations with Friends?

Viewers have taken to Twitter to applaud Alwyn for his performance as Nick, an actor who’s not quite as famous as he used to be.

One said: “I also read CWF (Conversations with Friends) and Joe Alwyn perfectly played Nick.”

Another said: “He played Nick just like he was written in the book and had some really beautiful emotional moments. He was very good.”

One fan said he was “phenomenal”.