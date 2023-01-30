The former broadcaster and founder of charity Childline revealed she has been diagnosed with ‘lung cancer which has now spread’

Dame Esther Rantzen has revealed she had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The 83-year-old broadcaster and founder of charities Childline and The Silver Line, shared that her cancer had “now spread” but she is remaining “optimistic” and is “undergoing various tests, to assess the best treatment”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rantzen was a trailblazer for female broadcasters when she first appeared on the BBC in the 1970s. She became a household name and was best known for presenting “That’s Life!” which covered investigations, topical issues and entertainment.

So what has Dame Esther Rantzen said about her lung cancer diagnosis? Here’s everything you need to know.

What has Esther Rantzen said about lung cancer diagnosis?

Speaking to PA Media on Sunday (29 January), Rantzen revealed that she had been diagnosed with “lung cancer which has now spread”.

Esther Rantzen attends a service of Thanksgiving for the life and work of late British singer Dame Vera Lynn, at Westminster Abbey, in 2022 (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The former broadcaster said: “In the last few weeks I have discovered that I am suffering from lung cancer which has now spread. At the moment I am undergoing various tests, to assess the best treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have decided not to keep this secret any more because I find it difficult to skulk around various hospitals wearing an unconvincing disguise, and because I would rather you heard the facts from me.”

Rantzen continued: “At the age of 82, this diagnosis has prompted me to look back over the years, and I want to express my profound thanks to everyone who has made my life so joyful, filled with fun, and with inspiration.

“First and foremost my family. My three children Miriam, Rebecca and Joshua have been the most wonderful support, company, and source of love and laughter and I am deeply grateful to them. My friends have been amazing and have created memories which sustain me and give me strength.

“My colleagues with whom I have worked, and continue to work with in broadcasting, journalism, the voluntary sector, and in many other organisations have been a constant pleasure, and have amazed me with their tolerance of my wild ideas and awful jokes.

“I have been continuously inspired by the courageous children, older people and viewers who have trusted me with their life stories. I have always tried to live up to that trust.

“As I am sure you will understand, while I am awaiting the results of the tests, I am unable to answer questions. Thanks to the extraordinary skills of the medical profession there are wonderful new treatments, so I am remaining optimistic.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

When was she made a Dame?

Rantzen was made a Dame in 2015 for her services to children and older people.

Esther Rantzen after she was made a Dame by the Princess Royal at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on 25 June 2015 (Photo: Getty Images)

In 2021, she received the lifetime achievement award at the Women of the Year Awards for her charity work.

Who was her husband?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rantzen married journalist and TV producer Desmond Wilcox in 1977, with the couple staying together until his death in 2000. They had three children together Miriam, Rebecca, and Josh.

In 2021, she opened up about losing her husband on her Channel 5 show “Esther Rantzen: Living With Grief”. Reported by The Express, she shared: “I had 32 of the best years of my life with him. He radiated warmth and light into our lives and for the moment we fear that we have lost the sunshine we depended on.”

Esther Rantzen and her husband, TV producer Desmond Wilcox at the premiere of the film “The Color Purple” in London, 10 July 1986 (Photo: Getty Images)

What has George Takei said?

George Takei shared a message of support to Rantzen during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday (30 January).

The former Star Trek actor, who had appeared alongside Rantzen on I’m A Celebrity in 2008 said: “Esther and I were the senior members of that team in the jungle and we were the early risers”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “We were the earliest in the morning and we got the fire started, the campfire, and boiled the hot water and began the day chatting over white tea [and] hot water in the jungle.

“I love her dearly. She was a charming and interesting conversationalist, and I was shocked to hear of her cancer diagnosis.”

What is lung cancer?

Lung cancer is one of the most common and serious types of cancer, with 43,000 people in the UK diagnosed every year according to the NHS.

People with the condition often develop symptoms including:

Advertisement

Advertisement

a persistent cough

coughing up blood

persistent breathlessness

unexplained tiredness and weight loss

an ache or pain when breathing or coughing