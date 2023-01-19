The 19-year-old was an aspiring actor who had starred in the CBBC series So Awkward

Kelsey Grammar has described Frazer reboot co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst as “magnificent”.

Lyndhurst, who is best known for playing the role of Rodney Trotter on the BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses alongside David Jason, is set to star in the upcoming reboot as “an old friend”.

This will be Lyndhurst’s first on-screen performance since his son Archie passed away in September 2020 after suffering a brain haemorrhage caused by Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

At the time of his death, Lyndhurst described the family as “grief stricken” and requested privacy.

So, what happened to Nicholas Lyndhurt’s son Archie? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who was Archie Lyndhurst?

Archie Lyndhurst was born on 22 October 2000 in London. His parents were actor Nicholas Lyndhurst who is best known for playing Rodney Trotter on Only Fools and Horses and ballet dancer Lucy Lydhurst.

The 19-year-old was an aspiring actor who had starred in CBBC series So Awkward since 2015, playing the role of Ollie Coulton. He had also appeared in an episode of Casualty and Bad Education, where he played the younger version of Jack Whitehall’s character Mr Wickers.

What happened to him?

Archie passed away at home on 22 September 2020 after suffering a brain haemorrhage caused by Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

His cause of death was confirmed on 15 January 2021, with his mother Lucy sharing on Instagram that: “He died from an Intracerebral Haemorrhage caused by Acute Lymphoblastic Lymphoma/Leukaemia.”

She explained: “This is not Leukaemia as we know it, the word Acute in medical terms means rapid. He assured us that there wasn’t anything anyone could have done as Archie showed no signs of illness.”

Adding: “Archie had numerous bleeds on the brain and the Dr went to great lengths to reassure us that he wouldn’t have been in any pain as it happened in his sleep.”

What has Nicholas Lyndhurst said after his son’s death?

Following the news of Archie’s death, Lyndhurst released a statement saying the family were “grief stricken and respectfully request privacy”.

In 2021, his mother, Lucy shared a post on Instagram sharing the moment their “world blew apart”. She described her son as “the most magical human being we have ever met” and outlined the “catastrophic effect” his passing had on their family.

Lucy wrote: “Archie was, and always will remain our everything. Those of you who know us know the catastrophic effect it has had,and will have on us for the rest of our days. Archie was the most extraordinary magical human being we have ever met.”

She continued: “We are still learning each day the incredible impact he had on others lives, the kindness and generousity he showed them. He was an old soul and incredibly advanced for his years in many ways. As his parents we couldn’t be prouder of him for all he achieved in the short time he was given,and especially for the beautiful human being he was. We are so grateful and privileged to have been chosen to be his parents. The journey and adventure has been the best anyone could ever have wished for. A truly magical time in every way possible.”

Archie’s cause of death was confirmed to be an intracerebral haemorrhage caused by Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia. Lucy explained that they were “utterly floored” that “something like this could happen.” Adding: “It’s very rare and around only 800 people a year die from it.”

What is Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia?

According to the NHS, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia is a type of cancer that affects the white blood cells. It is an extremely rare condition with only around 790 cases diagnosed in the UK each year. The condition is more common in children and young adults.

Symptoms of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia include:

pale skin

feeling tired and breathless

repeated infections over a short time

unusual and frequent bleeding, such as bleeding gums or nosebleeds

high temperature

night sweats

bone and joint pain

easily bruised skin

swollen lymph nodes (glands)

tummy (abdominal pain) – caused by a swollen liver or spleen

unintentional weight loss

a purple skin rash (purpura)

You can learn out more about Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia at Cancer UK.

