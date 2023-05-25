Smith had previously rescheduled their Birmingham and Glasgow shows in April due to an unspecified virus

On Wednesday (24 May) evening, singer Sam Smith was forced to cancel their Manchester concert after performing only a handful of songs due to “vocal issues”. Fans were left confused when the 31 year old’s show at the AO Arena went dark, with Smith’s performance seemingly coming to a stop.

Shortly afterwards the audience was told that the show had come to an end due to problems that Smith was experiencing with their voice.

This is everything you need to know.

What has Sam Smith said about the Manchester show?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Smith released a statement which said that they were “heartbroken” that they couldn’t finish the show in Manchester.

Smith wrote: “Dearest sailors, I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows. Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end.

Sam Smith performs onstage at iHeartRadio Power 96.1s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong. I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t.

“I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all. I love you all. I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry x”

Will Manchester tickets be refunded?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since Smith only performed four songs before cancelling the show, fans who were at the concert have been left confused about whether or not they would be getting a refund for their tickets, or if Smith would be arranging a new show.

One person tweeted: “Is Sam Smith giving everyone a refund after only performing 4 songs before cancelling the show in Manchester last night?”

Tweeting at Smith and the Manchester AO Arena account, another asked: “Can someone advise what is going to happen with our tickets or is there gonna be a new date or a refund?”

As it stands there has been no announcement regarding the status of the tickets.

Are the other concerts going ahead?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Manchester cancellation came after Smith had previously rescheduled their Birmingham and Glasgow shows at the end of April.

Smith pushed the Glasgow gig from 22 April to 25 May, and on 24 April Smith wrote that the Birmingham gig, which had been originally set to take place on 25 April, was also being rescheduled to 27 May.

Sam Smith performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

In a statement at the time, Smith said: “Sailors, I am so sorry to let you know that my team and I are still really not well, so unfortunately we need to reschedule our Birmingham show to the 27th May 2023.

“It’s so important to me that we give you the very best version of Gloria. I don’t want you to experience anything less. Thank you so much for understanding, I know how excited everyone is to see the show, and I feel the same about seeing all of you.”

Advertisement

Advertisement