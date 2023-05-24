The iconic 'Proud Mary' singer has died at her home in Switzerland following a 'long illness'

Rock icon Tina Turner has died aged 83. (Credit: Getty Images)

Rock 'n' Roll icon Tina Turner has died at her home in Switzerland aged 83, her spokesperson has confirmed.

The singer, known to fans as the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll', was one of the best known female rock artists in the world with hits such as The Best, Proud Mary and Private Dancer topping the charts across the globe. Her spokesperson said: "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

Her career in the music industry spanned an incredible six decades, with her energetic onstage persona becoming a trademark. Turner sold more than 180 million albums and won 12 Grammy Awards throughout her career.

She first grew to prominence as the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue in the late 1960s alongside her ex-husband Ike Turner. The pair released the smash hits 'River Deep, Mountain High', 'Proud Mary' and 'Nutbush City Limits' before the singer moved onto a solo career.

Her solo career launched in the 1980s and was heralded as "one of the greatest comebacks in music history". Turner went on to release hits such as 'What's Love Got To Do With It', 'We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)' and in 1996, she performed the title track from James Bond film GoldenEye.

Roger Davies, Turner's former manager, paid tribute to the singer, saying: “Tina was a unique and remarkable force of nature with her strength, incredible energy and immense talent. From the first day I met her in 1980, she believed in herself completely when few others did at that time.