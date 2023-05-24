Tina Turner, who died peacefully at her home in Switzerland, enjoyed a glittering career which spanned six decades

Tina Turner's career spanned six decades and spawned some of the biggest hits of the 1970s, 80s and 90s. (Credit: HENNING KAISER/DDP/AFP via Getty Images)

The music industry is mourning after the death of legendary rock singer Tina Turner was confirmed by her spokesperson.

Turner died "peacefully" at the age of 83 at her home in Switzerland after battling a "long illness". Her death drew to a close a remarkable career which spanned six decades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Working as part of a duo with her ex-husband Ike Turner and later moving onto a successful solo career, Turner's songs hit the top of the charts around the world and soundtracked the lives of fans from the late 1960s.

Her enduring popularity is evident in the modern era. Turner is still referred to as the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll', while also racking up almost two billion streams on Spotify as of 19 May 2023.

Here are some of Tina Turner's biggest and most popular songs from her incredible career.

What's Love Got To Do With It?

Released: 1984

Spotify streams: 377,396,917

'What's Love Got To Do With It?' is taken from Turner's 1984 album Private Dancer. It has become one of the singer's most iconic hits and remains the biggest selling single of her career.

The Best

Released: 1989

Spotify streams: 196,235,809

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Best is another well-known Tina Turner hit. The song, which is often also referred to as 'Simply The Best', is a popular fixture at sporting event, including in rugby and football. The Best originated as a Bonnie Tyler song, with Turner covering the tune one year later to greater success.

Proud Mary

Released: 1971

Spotify streams: 140,634,694

Proud Mary was released in 1971 by Turner and her ex-husband as part of the Ike & Tina Turner duo and has become a staple at parties and celebrations across the globe. The song was originally released by American rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival and was a major hit for the band in the US before the duo released their cover two years later.

Rock icon Tina Turner has died aged 83. (Credit: Getty Images)

We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)

Released: 1985

Spotify streams: 93,220,334

Turner recorded We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) for the 1985 film Mad Max: Thunderdome, which she also starred in alongside Mel Gibson. The song was a hit across the US and Europe, and picked up nominations for a Golden Globe and Grammy Award.

I Don't Wanna Lose You

Released: 1989

Spotify streams: 51,180,652

Turner's mid-tempo live song I Don't Wanna Lose You was released in 1989 as a single fro her seventh studio album Foreign Affair. The song was praised by critics and hit number eight in the UK charts when it was released.

Let's Stay Together

Released: 1983

Spotify streams: 39,864,399

Advertisement

Advertisement

Al Green's legendary hit 'Let's Stay Together' was given the Tina Turner treatment in 1983. The release of the song kickstarted Turner's solo career following the disbandment of Ike & Tina Turner in the late 1970s.

Private Dancer

Released: 1984

Spotify streams: 34,858,950

Private Dancer is one of Turner's most iconic hits from her career. Originally written and recorded by rock band Dire Straits, the song was passed onto Turner after lead singer Mark Knopfler considered that a female singer would suit the topic and song better than a male lead vocalist.

GoldenEye

Released: 1995

Spotify streams: 23,911,223

Turner collaborated with U2's Bono and The Edge for this James Bond theme song. GoldenEye has become one of the most recognisable Bond songs of all time and became a hit across Europe at the time of the film's release.

When The Heartache Is Over

Released: 1999

Spotify streams: 21,665,258