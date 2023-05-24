The music industry is mourning after the death of legendary rock singer Tina Turner was confirmed by her spokesperson.
Turner died "peacefully" at the age of 83 at her home in Switzerland after battling a "long illness". Her death drew to a close a remarkable career which spanned six decades.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Working as part of a duo with her ex-husband Ike Turner and later moving onto a successful solo career, Turner's songs hit the top of the charts around the world and soundtracked the lives of fans from the late 1960s.
Her enduring popularity is evident in the modern era. Turner is still referred to as the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll', while also racking up almost two billion streams on Spotify as of 19 May 2023.
Here are some of Tina Turner's biggest and most popular songs from her incredible career.
What's Love Got To Do With It?
Released: 1984
Spotify streams: 377,396,917
'What's Love Got To Do With It?' is taken from Turner's 1984 album Private Dancer. It has become one of the singer's most iconic hits and remains the biggest selling single of her career.
The Best
Released: 1989
Spotify streams: 196,235,809
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Best is another well-known Tina Turner hit. The song, which is often also referred to as 'Simply The Best', is a popular fixture at sporting event, including in rugby and football. The Best originated as a Bonnie Tyler song, with Turner covering the tune one year later to greater success.
Proud Mary
Released: 1971
Spotify streams: 140,634,694
Proud Mary was released in 1971 by Turner and her ex-husband as part of the Ike & Tina Turner duo and has become a staple at parties and celebrations across the globe. The song was originally released by American rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival and was a major hit for the band in the US before the duo released their cover two years later.
We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)
Released: 1985
Spotify streams: 93,220,334
Turner recorded We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) for the 1985 film Mad Max: Thunderdome, which she also starred in alongside Mel Gibson. The song was a hit across the US and Europe, and picked up nominations for a Golden Globe and Grammy Award.
I Don't Wanna Lose You
Released: 1989
Spotify streams: 51,180,652
Turner's mid-tempo live song I Don't Wanna Lose You was released in 1989 as a single fro her seventh studio album Foreign Affair. The song was praised by critics and hit number eight in the UK charts when it was released.
Let's Stay Together
Released: 1983
Spotify streams: 39,864,399
Advertisement
Advertisement
Al Green's legendary hit 'Let's Stay Together' was given the Tina Turner treatment in 1983. The release of the song kickstarted Turner's solo career following the disbandment of Ike & Tina Turner in the late 1970s.
Private Dancer
Released: 1984
Spotify streams: 34,858,950
Private Dancer is one of Turner's most iconic hits from her career. Originally written and recorded by rock band Dire Straits, the song was passed onto Turner after lead singer Mark Knopfler considered that a female singer would suit the topic and song better than a male lead vocalist.
GoldenEye
Released: 1995
Spotify streams: 23,911,223
Turner collaborated with U2's Bono and The Edge for this James Bond theme song. GoldenEye has become one of the most recognisable Bond songs of all time and became a hit across Europe at the time of the film's release.
When The Heartache Is Over
Released: 1999
Spotify streams: 21,665,258
When The Heartache Is Over was released as the lead single from Turner's tenth and final solo album Twenty Four Seven. The dance song was another chart hit for the singer and is credited with helping her final solo studio album reach certified Gold status.