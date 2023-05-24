Ron DeSantis is one of Donald Trump's biggest competitors for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination

Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his presidential candidacy in a Twitter event with Elon Musk. (Credit: Getty Images)

Florida governor Ron DeSantis is set to announce his run for the 2024 US presidential election in an online meeting with tech mogul Elon Musk.

DeSantis, 44, is expected to join the multi-billionaire Twitter owner in a conversation on Twitter Spaces at around 6pm local time this evening (24 May). The Republican politician is also expected to release a full campaign video shortly after his conversation with Musk, who has noted his support in the past for the “sensible and centrist” DeSantis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event is due to be moderated by David Sacks, a tech entrepreneur close to Musk. Sacks is also a vocal supporter of DeSantis.

His run for the Republican nomination comes after former president Donald Trump announced his intention to run again, despite high profile court cases against the businessman. DeSantis has been a threat to Trump’s candidacy since the US midterm elections, in which his popularity continued to increase with Republican voters.

DeSantis has been touted as an alternative to Trump’s drama-laden political life and has gained support from Republican voters, including those who soured on Trump after the January 6 insurrection. He has already made a shot at the former president as the two prepare to do battle for the Republican nomination, saying earlier this month that he believed that politics is not about “building a brand or talking on social media”.

The Florida governor recently hit the headlines for an ongoing feud with entertainment giant Disney, which operates the Disneyworld Resort in Orlando, over the teaching of sexuality and gender identity in US schools. DeSantis championed the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, which bans teachers from discussing sexuality or gender identities to kids up to grade three, with Disney vocally denouncing the legislation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other hallmarks of his four-year run as Florida governor include widening gun-ownership in the state and introducing restrictions around abortions following the repeal of Roe v Wade in 2022.

DeSantis' reign as governor has led to outcry from campaign groups. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) recently issued a travel advisory for Florida, calling the atmosphere in the southern state "openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals".

The group's decision followed a similar move by the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality Florida. Both groups have issued travel advisories in recent months for their communities due to the DeSantis administration's "hostile" immigration law and anti-LGBT+ measures.

The upcoming Twitter event is also aiming to give the site a boost, amid a string of controversies during the first few months of Musk’s tenure. The businessman has said that the DeSantis event will be the first of its kind on the site.

Advertisement

Advertisement